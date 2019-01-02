2 Northern Virginia men convicted of running prostitution ring

Luis Bonilla-Hernandez, 32, of Sterling, and Eliazar Duran Mota, 23, of Herndon, pleaded guilty in connection to the prostitution of five adult victims.

Luis Bonilla-Hernandez, 32, of Sterling, and Eliazar Duran Mota, 23, of Herndon, pleaded guilty in connection to the prostitution of five adult victims.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said that the ring catered to the Hispanic population of Northern Virginia over the past three years.

Court documents obtained by the sheriff’s office said that Bonilla-Hernandez and Duran Mota would pick up the women from Union Station in D.C. and take them throughout Northern Virginia to commercial sex customers.

The women traveled by bus to D.C. from states such as Pennsylvania and New York. They would work for a week at a time.

The sheriff’s office said that Bonilla-Hernandez and Duran Mota would advertise the women with business cards that were tied to an auto shop, and then tell customers that the cards were related to prostitution.

The women performed over a dozen commercial sex transactions each day, charging between $30 to $40 each, the sheriff’s office said. After about a week, they would turn the money over to Bonilla-Hernandez and Duran Mota, and the women would receive a portion of the profit.

The two men would then get another woman to work, picking up a new victim at Union Station.

The men each face a maximum of five years in prison. They will be sentenced April 12.

