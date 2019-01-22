Maryland police nab 8 men in prostitution sting

In its effort to stop human trafficking, Howard County officers launched an undercover operation that netted eight would-be johns.

WASHINGTON — Eight men from across Maryland are facing charges after Howard County police said they caught them in a prostitution sting.

Detectives placed fake ads on websites known for prostitution and police said the men who called the number in the ads spoke with an undercover officer who agreed to meet them at a hotel on Laurel’s Washington Boulevard.

When the men arrived and offered money for sex, they were arrested and charged with solicitation of prostitution and disorderly conduct.

Police said those facing charges are:

Edilberto Vazquez-Domingu, 32, of Laurel

Jose Sorto-Montiel, 30, of Laurel

Ravi Bahethi, 52, of Bowie

Nathan Kaiser, 35, of Columbia

Julio Roque-Garcia, 36 of Hyattsville

Junior A. Orellana-Leiva, 21, no fixed address

Deanthony Colvin, 28, of Frederick

Trung Nguyen, 33, of Glen Burnie

The department has a hotline set up for victims to report abuse and seek resources, including housing, treatment and other help. Call 911 or 410-313-3200 to speak privately to a detective.

Victims, or those who know of a potential victim, can report abuse to the police tip line at 410-290-3784 or email them at hcpdcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

