Rounded up: DC police arrest Va. man accused of dumping 1,000 tires

WASHINGTON — An Alexandria, Virginia, man has been arrested on charges of illegal dumping of some 1,000 tires in D.C.
Fifty-six-year-old Deron Winston McDonald was arrested Wednesday. Police said that on Nov. 6, McDonald dumped the tires on the 4000 block of E Street SE near Fort Circle Park.
NBC Washington reports that the team that tracked and identified McDonald is known as the Dump Busters; it’s the Environmental Crimes Unit of D.C. police.
Sources told NBC Washington that the suspect may have stolen a rental truck and used it to collect tires from shops that paid him.
Below is the area where police said the tires were found.
