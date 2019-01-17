202
Rounded up: DC police arrest Va. man accused of dumping 1,000 tires

By Abigail Constantino January 17, 2019 1:33 am 01/17/2019 01:33am
WASHINGTON — An Alexandria, Virginia, man has been arrested on charges of illegal dumping of some 1,000 tires in D.C.

Fifty-six-year-old Deron Winston McDonald was arrested Wednesday. Police said that on Nov. 6, McDonald dumped the tires on the 4000 block of E Street SE near Fort Circle Park.

NBC Washington reports that the team that tracked and identified McDonald is known as the Dump Busters; it’s the Environmental Crimes Unit of D.C. police.

Sources told NBC Washington that the suspect may have stolen a rental truck and used it to collect tires from shops that paid him.

Below is the area where police said the tires were found.

Topics:
illegal dumping Local News Washington, DC News
