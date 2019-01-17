Rounded up: DC police arrest Va. man accused of dumping 1,000 tires

An Alexandria, Virginia, man has been arrested on charges of illegal dumping of some 1,000 tires in D.C.

MPD would like to announce an arrest has been made of 56 year old Deron McDonald, for his role in an Illegal Dumping offense that occurred in the 4000 blk of E Street, SE. Thank you to everyone who helped make DC a safer place with this arrest! 👍#DCPolice #HereToHelp pic.twitter.com/hfcRitBFlX — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) January 16, 2019

Fifty-six-year-old Deron Winston McDonald was arrested Wednesday. Police said that on Nov. 6, McDonald dumped the tires on the 4000 block of E Street SE near Fort Circle Park.

NBC Washington reports that the team that tracked and identified McDonald is known as the Dump Busters; it’s the Environmental Crimes Unit of D.C. police.

Sources told NBC Washington that the suspect may have stolen a rental truck and used it to collect tires from shops that paid him.

Below is the area where police said the tires were found.

