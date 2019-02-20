Snow crews do their part, but ‘don’t overdrive these conditions’

Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said crews had been working around the clock to keep roadways safe. "It's constant, and it is of concern to us," she said.

WASHINGTON — It was a wet and slushy drive through much of the D.C. area Wednesday morning, including in Prince George’s County, Maryland, where County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said crews had been working around the clock to keep roadways safe.

“It’s moderate, it’s constant and it is of concern to us,” she said.

Inside the county’s Traffic Response and Information Partnership Center, staffers were monitoring road conditions through several screens. A major concern the weather has presented is residential roads.

“We want people to be very, very cautious. Don’t overdrive these conditions,” Alsobrooks said. “People were driving too quickly as I came in.”

As crews continued treating the roads, Alsobrooks said there had been some setbacks as far as transportation.

“The bus service is still operating; it is a little slow due to the weather conditions,” she said.

“WMATA is still conducting its bus-transportation services as well. The rail is moving a little more slowly this afternoon.”

The Call — a bus service for seniors — has been canceled today, but those in need of a ride to dialysis treatment are still able to contact the county.

The county has already dispatched 196 trucks and used 675 tons of salt to treat the roadways.

They’re prepared for whatever else winter has in store, Alsobrooks said, but she reminded drivers to stay off the roads if possible. It’s a sacrifice she said will be well worth it for drivers heading out Thursday.

“I believe all of us will be able to get on the roads and move on to work,” Alsobrooks said.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.