‘Cookie Locator’ app will tell you where Girl Scouts are selling

Girl Scout troops across the D.C. area will start selling their signature sweet treats at grocery stores and other businesses around the region soon. A smartphone app will tell you exactly where you can find them.

WASHINGTON — Got a sweet-tooth craving that only a Thin Mint or a Savannah Smile can alleviate?

Good news — Girl Scout troops across the D.C. area will start selling their signature sweet treats at grocery stores and other businesses around the region starting Feb. 15. And a smartphone app will tell you exactly where you can find them.

The Cookie Locator App, which is available for both iPhones and Android phones, uses your ZIP code to find the nearest cookie booth.

You can also look up the nearest cookie spot online.

The Girl Scouts will be selling cookies at local businesses through March 17.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.