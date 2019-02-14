202
‘Cookie Locator’ app will tell you where Girl Scouts are selling

By Jack Moore February 14, 2019 12:01 pm 02/14/2019 12:01pm
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 08: Girl Scouts sell cookies as a winter storm moves in on February 8, 2013 in New York City. The scouts did brisk business, setting up shop in locations around Midtown Manhattan on National Girl Scout Cookie Day. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — Got a sweet-tooth craving that only a Thin Mint or a Savannah Smile can alleviate?

Good news — Girl Scout troops across the D.C. area will start selling their signature sweet treats at grocery stores and other businesses around the region starting Feb. 15. And a smartphone app will tell you exactly where you can find them.

The Cookie Locator App, which is available for both iPhones and Android phones, uses your ZIP code to find the nearest cookie booth.

You can also look up the nearest cookie spot online.

The Girl Scouts will be selling cookies at local businesses through March 17.

