Coast Guardsman from Va. dies near Dutch Harbor; cause unknown

By The Associated Press February 2, 2019 2:31 pm 02/02/2019 02:31pm
KODIAK, Alaska (AP) — Federal and local authorities are investigating the death of a Coast Guardsman at an Aleutian Islands port.

The Kodiak Daily Mirror reports 19-year-old Seaman Ethan Kelch was found on the west side of Amaknak Island near Dutch Harbor.

Kelch was from Virginia Beach, Virginia, and was assigned to the cutter Munro. The vessel’s home port is Kodiak.

The Munro last weekend was in Dutch Harbor for repairs. When Kelch did not return Jan. 26 from liberty hours, the Coast Guard and the Unalaska Police and Fire Departments launched a search.

Searchers on Sunday found Kelch unresponsive. Responders performed CPR but Kelch was pronounced dead at a clinic.

The cause of death has not been determined.

Topics:
Aleutian Islands port Coast Guardsman Local News National News Virginia
