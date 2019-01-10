202.5
Home » Local News » 'There's a lot of…

‘There’s a lot of people hurting right now’: Labor unions rally to demand government reopen

By Kristi King | @KingWTOP January 10, 2019 4:40 pm 01/10/2019 04:40pm
Share

WASHINGTON — Claiming national leaders are playing politics with people’s lives, thousands gathered Thursday at AFL-CIO headquarters in downtown D.C. for a rally to demand an end to the partial government shutdown.

“We’re just really, really upset,” AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka told WTOP before the rally began. “The message is this: Stop playing politics with our lives. Open the government. Do your jobs, so we can do our jobs.”

Within sight of the White House, federal employees and contract workers belonging to two dozen U.S. labor unions gathered along 16th Street Northwest, outside AFL-CIO headquarters.

Related Stories

Among them was Lila Johnson, 71, of Hagerstown, Maryland, who works part time as a custodial services contractor for the Department of Agriculture. “Everybody is depressed now because they don’t know when they can go back to work,” Johnson said. She’s raising two boys, 15 and 7 years old, and she can’t afford not to be paid, she said.

“The part-time job that I’m doing is to put with my Social Security and my pension, because it’s not enough,” Johnson said. “That’s why at the age of 71, I’m still working.”

Discouraged at not being considered “essential,” Stephanie Marrone, of Alexandria, Virginia, said she misses working “and the paycheck, too.”

Marrone is a park guide for the National Park Service at Oxon Hill Farm, where she milks cows, drives a tractor and does farm demonstrations for school groups and families.

“I think of what we do as being essential, because we do programs for people for free. And people who can’t afford to take their families fancy places for fun, go to the national parks,” Morrone said. “There have been dozens and dozens of parks like mine that have been shut down.”

The concept of what makes a job essential is a bit different for Jim Salamon of Germantown, Maryland, whose developmentally disabled son is furloughed from the Curtis Bay Coast Guard Yard in Baltimore.

“He’s been there for 17 years. He really likes it; this is messing him up,” Salamon said.

Talten Hall, of Silver Spring, Maryland, was rallying not far from his typical job site. He’s a National Park Service worker assigned to President’s Park, which includes the park lands surrounding the White House.

“I just want to get back to work,” Hall said, adding that he doesn’t care about the political issues surrounding the shutdown.

“Those that are above me, maybe got more education than me, need to figure it out,” Hall said. “Because there’s a lot of people hurting right now. And I’m one of them.”

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
government shutdown kristi king labor unions Latest News Local News Maryland News shutdown Virginia Washington, DC News
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
‘Miracle on the Hudson’: 10th anniversary of Flight 1549
Celebrity deaths
First winter storm of 2019
Today in History: Jan. 16
Celebrity birthdays Jan. 13-19
PHOTOS: Cool gadgets and tech from CES 2019
Golden Globe winners
January entertainment guide
19 places to visit in 2019
PHOTOS: World welcomes 2019
Best local photos of 2018
Top photos of 2018
Top 10 DC-area weather events in 2018
Top local sports moments
Tragedy and triumph: 2018’s most notable local news stories
2018 local deaths of note
An Olympics, an election and investigations: 2018’s biggest national stories
10 best places to retire in the South
A journey through 2018’s top pop culture moments
Images of 2018: A world in motion
Indonesia's December tsunami
Christmas around the world
9 recipes for holiday cocktails
Remembering Penny Marshall
Most notable quotes of 2018
Former President George HW Bush laid to rest in Texas
Lying in state at Capitol
Life of George HW Bush
Best time of the year for every home improvement project
Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods
Travel trends
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
30 slow cooker recipes to keep you warm (and full)