DC ticket-payment system is down

D.C.'s Department of Motor Vehicles is having system problems, making all DMV ticket adjudication services unavailable by phone and online. One of the Maryland systems is down as well.

WASHINGTON — If you’re planning to pay a ticket in D.C., you might have to wait a bit.

The Department of Motor Vehicles is having system problems, making all DMV ticket adjudication services unavailable online.

A DMV spokeswoman told WTOP that late penalties will not be applied Monday, and that if Monday is the last day to adjudicate a ticket, the deadline will be extended until Tuesday.

The spokeswoman also said that people with tickets or ticket notices can get walk-in hearings, if they bring with them the ticket, their identification and their vehicle registration.

Tickets can be paid in person at Adjudication Services, which is located at 955 L’Enfant Plaza, SW, Promenade Level.

The Maryland SafeZones website, where drivers pay tickets for speeding through highway work zones, also is down Monday.

E-ZPass Maryland also seems to be experiencing issues for some users.

