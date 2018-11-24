Heavy rain, high water keep DC-area water rescue crews busy

A birthday party became a boating party, as rescue crews evacuated guests in a raft, in one of several water rescues on Saturday in the D.C. area.

Montgomery County’s Fire and Rescue Swift Water team, along with National Capital Region Park Police, evacuated some 20 people attending a 1-year-old child’s birthday party at Meadowbrook Park. They used a raft to get people out of the building, which was surrounded by water, at the intersection of Beach Drive and Leland Street.

Update — MeadowBROOK CC, ~2 dozen attending 1-yr old’s Birthday Party (little mermaid theme JK), building completed surrounded by several feet of water, water receded somewhat, but building & occupants evacuated by Maryland-National Capital Park PD & @mcfrs Swift Water Rescue pic.twitter.com/ixU4lLCtbv — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) November 25, 2018

They were ushered onto a Ride On bus; there were no injuries, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer said.

Beach Dr & Leland St, Meadowbrook CC – Non Emergent Evac in progress with ~20 persons – building surrounded by water. Moving occupants to awaiting Ride On Bus. Swift Water Rescue (FS710/730) assisting. pic.twitter.com/xSWfqythUQ — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) November 25, 2018

Several people were trapped and rescued in the area of Brighton Dam Road and Bordly Drive. Piringer said that two vehicles, one occupied and the other unoccupied, were reported stranded in high water. The driver self-rescued and the person is being evaluated by emergency personnel.

Bordly Drive / Brighton Dam Rd — 2 Vehicles stranded in high water with one occupant & othe non occupied, vehicle operator self-rescued, EMS evaluating https://t.co/cPZCvdimVv — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) November 25, 2018

In the same area, crews rescued a person who was trapped and standing on the roof of a car.

Brighton Dam Road between Georgia and New Hampshire avenues remains blocked by high water from the overflow of the Hawlings River as of 11 p.m., Piringer said.

In Olney, Maryland, on Volunteer Drive and Olney Laytonsville Road, crews evaluated the driver of a vehicle that was stranded in high water.

The area of Beach Drive in Montgomery County, between East West Highway on the D.C. border, was closed due to high water.

Heavy rain overwhelmed storm drains, leading to standing high water on the Interstate 270 split, Cabin John Parkway and Clara Barton Parkway.

Rescue personnel helped a person stuck in floodwaters on Woodburn Road and Spicewood Drive in Annandale, Virginia.

Units were on scene of water rescue Woodburn Rd at Spicewood Dr, in Annandale area. One person rescued. No injuries. Road closed is now closed. PLEASE remember to #TurnAroundDontDrown pic.twitter.com/7bZZihlUg5 — Fairfax Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) November 24, 2018

Fairfax and Loudoun counties reported a number of road closures Saturday due to high water, and asked drivers to avoid these areas and find other routes.

Loudoun County was under an areal flood warning — a flooding that develops more gradually and results in gradual ponding in low-lying and flood-prone area.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the D.C. area early Saturday that ended at 4 p.m. It was followed by a flood warning just before 6;30 p.m. that is in effect just after midnight.

Saturday’s downpour continued 2018’s trend as being one of the wettest years on record, especially in the fall.

