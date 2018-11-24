Freezing rain could make for a slippery Saturday morning in Md., Va.

Saturday is a good day to stay indoors after Black Friday's shopping frenzy, as an approaching storm system could start out with a wintry mix and lead to icy roadways.

WASHINGTON — Saturday could be a good day to stay indoors after the food and shopping frenzy of Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday, with heavy rain in store for the D.C. area — and even winter weather conditions further west.

With a storm system moving in around daybreak on Saturday, it’s shaping up to be a cool, soggy weekend for much of the Northeast. Though temperatures have recovered slightly from Thanksgiving’s deep freeze, it could still be cold enough for the region to see a wintry mix, at least to start.

Icy conditions are possible on Saturday morning along and west of Interstate 95, including the western suburbs of D.C. Any freezing rain or sleet will give way to a steady, plain rainfall around noon, lasting through Saturday evening.

The National Weather Service posted a Winter Weather Advisory from 6 a.m. to noon for most of Maryland and Virginia to the north and west of the District. “Freezing rain and sleet on cold road surfaces, bridges, ramps, and overpasses will result in slippery travel,” forecasters said. “Motorists should use caution if they will be driving late (Friday night) and Saturday morning.”

Areas of most concern are generally northwest of Montgomery County, along I-270 through Hagerstown, with greater accumulations up to two-tenths of an inch of ice along the I-68 corridor, and the northern Shenandoah Valley along the I-81 corridor.

Though the emerging consensus was that Saturday’s storm would start with a wintry mix and quickly shift over to rain later in the morning, the timing of that transition was still somewhat uncertain — and lower temperatures early on would lead to more ice accumulation.

Precipitation will begin to overspread the area throughout the morning. Some freezing rain will be possible early, primarily west of I-95. Expect some slick spots on roads this morning. #DCwx #MDwx #VAwx #WVwx pic.twitter.com/PxwGxHGx79 — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) November 24, 2018

“The true complicating factor is that surface temperatures range from 30 to 35 degrees across most of the area, and obviously if rain is falling into sub-freezing temperatures, we’ve got icing problems to deal with,” read Saturday morning’s NWS forecast discussion, which called the whole situation a “tight squeeze.”

Still, a shift to rain is expected pretty quickly once the sun is up and temperatures have had a chance to rise.

“The window for freezing rain is pretty short in the western DC suburbs (only until around 9 AM) with most of the threat over everywhere by 11 AM,” the NWS said, adding that afterwards, it’s all rain.

Forecast:

Saturday: Cold rain inside the Capital Beltway. Areas of freezing rain, switching to rain around noon. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Sunday: Partly sunny, clouds. Showers returning late. Highs in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees. Monday: Cloudy with rain showers. Breezy and cooler. Highs in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees.

Current conditions:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.