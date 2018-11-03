3 local nonprofits receive total of $10 million from Jeff Bezos’ fund

On Nov. 20, Bezos’ Day 1 Families Fund announced it is donating a total of $10 million in grant money to three local nonprofits, including District Alliance for Safe Housing (DASH), Community of Hope and Northern Virginia Family Service.

WASHINGTON — Amazon’s HQ2 isn’t the only investment Jeff Bezos is making in the D.C. area this year. On Nov. 20, Bezos’ Day 1 Families Fund announced it is donating a total of $10 million in grant money to three local nonprofits, including District Alliance for Safe Housing (DASH), Community of Hope and Northern Virginia Family Service.

All three organizations support underserved populations and work to end homelessness.

Twenty-one other groups throughout the U.S. also received grant money; a total of $97.5 million was distributed. Community of Hope received $5 million; both DASH and Northern Virginia Family Service received $2.5 million.

Bezos launched his Day One Fund in September with the intent to split $2 billion between helping homeless families (Day 1 Families Fund) and improving early childhood education in low-income areas (Day 1 Academics Fund).

The Day 1 Families Fund will award grants annually.

