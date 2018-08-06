202
Home » Local News » With heat index reaching…

With heat index reaching 100, DC heat emergency plan activated

By Jennifer Ortiz August 6, 2018 10:15 am 08/06/2018 10:15am
2 Shares
Thursday's heat index is expected to hit 100 and temperatures may reach the mid 90s. (Thinkstock)

WASHINGTON — As temperatures surge and the heat index climbs to 100 in and around D.C., the District has activated its heat emergency plan and warned residents of the risks of high heat and humidity.

WTOP Weather Center
More Weather News
Summer Tips 

Monday’s heat index is expected to hit 100, and temperatures may reach the mid-90s. However, Storm Team4 meteorologist Sheena Parveen said it may feel five to seven degrees hotter due to the hot and humid air being pulled in by a high pressure over the Southeast.

The heat emergency plan is activated in D.C. when the heat index reaches 95 degrees. High heat and humidity can cause heat exhaustion, stroke and other medical problems.

Related Stories

Cooling centers in the District are open for those needing relief.

Some tips to beat the heat:

  • Stay indoors as much as possible
  • Watch for symptoms of heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke, such as muscle pain in the legs or abdomen, headache, nausea, weakness, vomiting, seizures and other symptoms.
  • Avoid strenuous work outside between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.;
  • Apply sunscreen at least 20 minutes before going outside.
  • Drink plenty of water.
  • Wear light-colored, lightweight and loose-fitting clothes.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
heat heat emergency heat index jennifer ortiz Local News Washington, DC News Washington, DC Weather Weather News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500