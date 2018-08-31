Labor Day typically means one last summer pool party or big backyard barbecue. But alongside your end-of-summer cookouts, be prepared for some changes to traffic, transit and government services.

Public schools across the region are closed. In Maryland, Labor Day is actually the last day of summer break, so schools are not yet back in session. Most public libraries are closed and trash pickup may be delayed or following a holiday schedule.

In addition, most banks are closed.

Read below for more details about what’s open and what’s closed on Labor Day 2018.

Metro and other transit options

Head’s up: Metro will run on a modified schedule on Labor Day. The system opens at 8 a.m. and closes at 11 p.m. with trains operating on a Sunday schedule. Off-peak fares will be in effect all day and parking will be free at Metro parking lots.

Labor Day is also the final day of the more-than-month-long shutdown of two Red Line stations. Through Labor Day, the Brookland-CUA and Rhode Island Ave-Brentwood stations will remain closed, essentially breaking the Red Line into two segments. Between Shady Grove and NoMa-Gallaudet, trains will run every eight minutes between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. Between Fort Totten and Glenmont — on the other side of the Red Line — trains will run every 10 minutes during those hours. After 9 p.m., trains on both segments will run every 15 minutes.

Free shuttle buses will bridge the gap between the two segments.

But there’s some good news: Normal service resumes on the Red Line on Tuesday.

Metro also announced it has decided to cancel planned Blue, Orange and Silver Line track work for the weekend. Read more.

Metrobus will run on a Sunday schedule.

TheBus service in Prince George’s County will not be running on Labor Day.

RideOn bus service in Montgomery County will be operating on a Sunday schedule.

DASH bus service in Alexandria will be running on a Sunday schedule

There will be no VRE or MARC service.

The Fairfax Connector bus service will operate on a Sunday schedule.

VanGo in Charles County, Maryland, is closed on Labor Day and there is no service.

TransIT Services in Frederick County, Maryland, will not operate on Labor Day.

DC

District government offices are closed Monday.

All public schools are closed Monday. D.C. Public Library locations are also closed.

The District Department of Motor Vehicles is closed Saturday, Sept. 1 and Monday, Sept. 3.

There’s no trash pickup Monday, but collection will slide to the next day for the rest of the week. See more.

D.C. will not enforce fees at its parking meters Sept. 3. However, note that meters along the National Mall are operated by the National Park Service.

D.C. recreation and community centers as well as indoor pools will be closed Monday. Outdoor pools (Banneker Pool, Upshur Pool, Langdon Pool, Rosedale Pool and Oxon Run Pool) are open but will close for the season at 6 p.m.

Maryland

State offices in Maryland are closed.

All schools in the state of Maryland are still on summer break through at least Labor Day.

The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration is closed Sept. 3 Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program stations will be closed. Self-service VEIP kiosks will stay open.

Anne Arundel County offices are closed Sept. 3.

Trash collection in Anne Arundel will also be interrupted. Monday pickups will now occur on Tuesday and Tuesday pickups will occur on Wednesday.

Public libraries are closed.

Calvert County government offices are closed for business.

The Calvert County Convenience Centers and Appeal Landfill will be closed.

Public libraries in Calvert County are closed Sept. 1 and Sept. 3

Charles County government offices are closed.

The Tri-County Animal Shelter in Hughesville is also closed. The landfill and recycling centers in Waldorf and Pisgah will be closed. Curbside recycling and yard waste collection will be delayed one day for the rest of the week.

Most community centers will be closed. All indoor pools are closed but outdoor pools in La Plata McDonough are open from noon to 5 p.m. for open swim.

All branches of the Charles County Public Library will be closed.

Frederick County County government offices are closed.

The Department of Solid Waste Management offices and facilities will be closed Sept. 3 and all recycling collections for the week will slide one day later than usual.

All public library branches in Frederick County are closed Sept. 2 and Sept. 3

Howard County government offices are closed.

The Howard County landfill is closed and there will be no trash, recycling and yard-trim curbside collection. Trash pickup will slide one day later for the rest of the week.

Montgomery County government offices are closed Monday.

There is free parking at on-street parking meters and Montgomery County Department of Transporation-run parking facilities on Labor Day.

In Montgomery County, there will be no county-provided recycling and trash collection. Instead, pickups will happen one day later for the rest of the week.

Montgomery County community recreation centers are closed for the entire Labor Day weekend.

Montgomery County public libraries are closed Sept. 2 and Sept. 3.

Prince George’s County government offices are closed Sept. 3.

Several other county services are suspended for Labor Day, including the animal services facility and some recycling and composting facilities. See more.

Trash pickups in Prince George’s County will not be provided on Labor Day. See more.

Public libraries in Prince George’s County will be closed Sunday Sept. 2 and Monday Sept. 3.

Some recreation centers and the indoor pool complex in Prince George’s County are closed. See the full list.

Virginia

Alexandria city government offices are closed Monday.

Residential trash and recycling pickup will not occur and will be delayed by one day for the rest of the week.

There will be no enforcement of metered parking in Alexandria on Labor Day.

Some museums and historic sites in Alexandria will have modified hours and some will be closed. Gadsby’s Tavern Museum and the Stabler-Leadbeater Apothecary Museum will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Alexandria’s History Museum at the Lyceum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Alexandria Black History Museum, the Alexandria Archaeology Museum, the Fort Ward Museum and the Friendship Firehouse Museum will be closed.

All Alexandria Library branches are closed.

Most recreation centers in Alexandria will be closed but some will have modified hours. See more.

The Old Town, Memorial and Warwick city pools will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Arlington County government offices, including the Department of Motor Vehicles and Department of Human Services, are closed.

Trash and recycling pickup will run on a regular schedule.

Metered parking areas will not be enforced.

The Wakefield pool will be open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and the Washington-Lee pool will be open from 6 a.m. until 4 p.m. The Yorktown pool will be closed.

Fairfax County government offices are closed.

All Fairfax County public libraries are closed.

All Neighborhood and Community Services recreation centers in Fairfax County will be closed on Labor Day.

Loudoun County government offices are closed.

In Leesburg, there will be no trash pickup and collection services will be shifted by one day.

All branches of the Loudoun County Public Library will be closed.

Prince William County government offices are closed.

The Prince William County Public Library is closed Sept. 1-3.

The county landfill remains open.

