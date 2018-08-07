7 ways to celebrate Labor Day weekend at the beach

See an outdoor concert, eat some crabs, and have a final soak in the sun — here's a few ideas to see off the summer this Labor Day weekend.

WASHINGTON — Labor Day is here, and it’s summer’s last hoorah before schools start up and the weather slowly cools into the fall. With that in mind, there’s still time to enjoy one last weekend on the shore in Delaware, Maryland and Virginia.

Here’s a few ideas to relax with the family within driving distance of D.C.

Ocean City: ‘Sundaes in the Park’ — fireworks, live music, and more

What: Grab some ice cream and watch the sun go down just minutes from the beach with music, ice cream, and even a few surprises — last year, the Maryland Park Service showcased owls, turtles, and other animals native to nearby Assateague State Park. Attendance is free.

Where: Northside Park at 200 125th St., Ocean City, Maryland.

When: Sunday, Sept. 2, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Read more: Head to Ocean City’s official website for more details on ‘Sundaes in the Park’ and other events happening on Labor Day weekend.

Crisfield: National Hard Crab Derby

Where: Somers Cove Marinam Crisfield, Maryland.

When: Friday, Aug. 31 to Sunday, Sept. 2,

Read more: A full list of events and admission fees can be found on the crab derby’s website.

Rehoboth Beach: Summer Concert Series

What: See the last of the Rehoboth Beach Summer Concert series with live music at the bandstand. This weekend two classic rock bands — The Fabulous Hubcaps and Glass Onion — provide music and entertainment, with Delaware State’s popular marching band capping things off on Sunday night.

Where: You’ll find the large gazebo by the beach side at the end of Rehoboth Avenue in Rehoboth Beach.

When: Nightly events from Friday, Aug. 31 to Sunday, Sept. 2.

Read more: For more details on the bands performing, head to the Rehoboth Beach Bandstand’s website.

Selbyville: Live music at The Freeman Stage

What: The Freeman Stage is an outdoor concert venue, a short drive from Ocean City and Bethany Beach. There are daily events planned this weekend, from singer-songwriter Michael Bolton on Friday to a grand send-off to the summer season with fireworks and a full orchestra on Sunday evening. Ticket prices vary.

Where: 31750 Lake View Drive, Selbyville, Delaware.

When: Concerts are planned from Friday, Aug. 31 through Sunday, Sept. 2. See website for exact starting times.

Read more: Full details and a list of events on The Freeman Stage’s website.

Rehoboth Beach: Sundance 2018 — ‘In the Name of Love’

What: It’s called “the biggest party of the year,” and it definitely promises to be colorful. Sundance is an LGBT-friendly, two-night event culminating in a late-night twilight disco at the convention center barely a 10-minute walk from the beach. Admission is $80 for both days, or $45 for one event. The Washington Blade has a full list of other LGBT-friendly beach events this Labor Day weekend.

Where: Rehoboth Beach Convention Center, 229 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

When: The two-night event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 1 and Sunday, Sept. 2.

Read more: Full details over at the CAMP Rehoboth Community Center’s website.

Dewey Beach: Labor Day weekend jams at Bottle & Cork

What: Enjoy a Labor Day weekend jam session at Dewey Beach’s Bottle & Cork. Friday, Saturday and Sunday night features a number of different bands, including Just the Tip, Gas Station Disco, The Gizzards, Split Decision, My Hero Zero, The Benderz, Flower for Taco, Stellar Mojo, Laura Lea & Tripp Fabulous and the Jump Off.

Where: Bottle & Cork, located at 1807 Highway One in Dewey Beach.

When: Concerts are scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday night

Read more: Full details are available on Bottle & Cork’s website.

Deal Island: Skipjack Races and Island Fest

What: If you’re willing to take a side trip, skipjacks — traditional oyster fishing boats — will take to the Chesapeake Bay in a battle to be the fastest ship in the fleet. It’ll bring parades, dance, music, local food, and even a car show according to the race’s website.

Where: Deal Island Harbor, Deal Island, Maryland.

When: The race begins Monday, Sept. 3 at 9:30 a.m. — though events are planned before and after it all weekend, starting with a free gospel concert on Saturday, Sept. 1.

Read more: Find a full schedule of the weekend’s events at the Deal Island Chance Lions Club.

