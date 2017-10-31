‘Sad and disrespectful behavior’: Family of woman killed in boy’s fall warn of fake online fundraising

WASHINGTON — The family grieving the loss of a 22-year-old woman who was killed last weekend on Interstate 66 is warning of fake fundraising efforts.

Marisa Harris, of Olney, Maryland, was killed last Saturday when a 12-year-old boy jumped from an overpass on I-66 in Fairfax County, Virginia, and landed on her car. Now, her parents say they have learned fake online fundraising accounts are being set up for their daughter’s funeral.

“Such sad and disrespectful behavior,” Harris’ family wrote in characterizing the motivation behind what they say are fake online accounts for their daughter. The family said they are still considering how to honor her memory and commitment to helping children in crisis, but have not set up any fundraising effort.

In a statement, they said, “We discovered and have reported several fraudulent GoFundMe and other accounts using our tragedy to extort money for funeral arrangements.”

Harris died at the scene on Oct. 28 from the impact of the boy’s jump, Virginia State Police said. Police are investigating the incident as a suicide attempt.

The boy is still receiving treatment, police said. A man in the front passenger seat of Harris’ car was not injured.

Harris was a Marymount University graduate student studying mental health counseling.

