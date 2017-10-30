201.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Fairfax County, VA News » Woman who died when…

Woman who died when boy fell on her car ‘was going to make a difference’

By Rick Massimo October 30, 2017 8:27 pm 10/30/2017 08:27pm
Share
The overpass where a driver was killed by the impact of a falling boy. (WTOP/John Domen)

WASHINGTON — The woman who died Saturday when a 12-year-old jumped from an overpass on Interstate 66 in Fairfax County, Virginia, and landed on her car was a Marymount University graduate student studying mental health counseling.

Related Gallery

Woman dies after boy jumps off overpass on I-66

A 22-year-old woman from Olney, Maryland, is dead after a 12-year-old boy jumped from an overpass and landed on her car. Police are investigating the incident as a suicide attempt.
In a statement Monday, university President Matthew D. Shank said that Marisa Harris, 22, of Olney, Maryland, was a first-year graduate student in the Clinical Mental Health Counseling program.

Lisa Jackson-Cherry, the chair of the department, said in the statement that, “Marisa was very quiet and reflective, but you could tell once she completed her program she was going to make a difference in the lives of a lot of young adults.”

Shanks said that a memorial service will be held later, and that, “The loss of any student, particularly in so heartbreaking a manner, grieves us all.”

Harris died of her injuries Saturday when a 12-year-old boy jumped from the Cedar Lane overpass near Nutley Street, the Virginia State Police said.

The boy was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, and police are investigating the incident as a suicide attempt. He’s still alive.

A man in the front passenger seat of Harris’ car was not injured.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Related Stories

Topics:
cedar lane Fairfax County, VA News Latest News Local News nutley street overpass Virginia
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Take a tour of 'ghost signs' around DC

Hand-painted signs of decades past are slowly fading, lingering in a smartphone age. Here's where you can find some around D.C.

Reality Check for Va. Voters

What Va. governor candidates would do to boost jobs, wages

How Virginia voters view the state’s economic health could determine who will serve as Virginia’s governor for the next four years. WTOP provides a reality check for voters as the Nov. 7 election approaches.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest