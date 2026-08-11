All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman makes his debut for Red Sox after trade from Orioles

Three-time All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman went 1 for 3 and walked twice in his Red Sox debut Tuesday as Boston lost its fourth straight, 5-3 to Toronto.

TORONTO (AP) — Three-time All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman went 1 for 3 and walked twice in his Red Sox debut Tuesday as Boston lost its fourth straight, 5-3 to Toronto.

“Really nice to get out there and play today,” Rutschman said. “The guys have a ton of energy, they’re rolling. Nice to be out there.”

Rutschman, who wore jersey No. 31, was activated off the 10-day injured list before the game. Acquired from Baltimore at the trade deadline for three of Boston’s top prospects, Rutschman hadn’t played since July 18 because of left wrist inflammation.

Batting third, the switch-hitter struck out swinging in the first inning, reached on an infield single in the third, then walked in the fifth and seventh. He grounded out to end the game, stranding a runner at second.

“I thought he looked good, looked comfortable, looked confident,” interim manager Chad Tracy said. “I liked the buttons behind the plate, he worked with (starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval) really well, took some good ABs.”

Sandoval said he felt comfortable throwing to Rutschman.

“He’s a big-time catcher, big-time player,” Sandoval said. “We’re very lucky to have him here.”

To make room for Rutschman on the 40-man roster, the Red Sox designated catcher Jake Rogers for assignment. Boston also transferred infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa (left forearm) to the 60-day injured list.

The 28-year-old Rutschman is batting .252 with eight homers and 47 RBIs in 68 games this season. He has also missed time because of an ankle injury and a concussion.

Rutschman went 1 for 5 with a double and two walks in two rehab games with Triple-A Worcester last weekend.

He is eligible for free agency after the 2027 season.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.