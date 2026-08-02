Rain halts the women’s final at the DC Open in the 2nd set, prevents men’s final from even starting

WASHINGTON (AP) — The women’s final at the DC Open has been suspended until Monday with Jessica Pegula leading Alexandra…

WASHINGTON (AP) — The women’s final at the DC Open has been suspended until Monday with Jessica Pegula leading Alexandra Eala 6-4, 1-2.

Rain in the afternoon and evening Sunday prevented the match from being completed. It’s scheduled to resume at noon Monday, followed by the men’s final between Taylor Fritz and Rafael Jodar.

Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool defeated Austin Krajicek and Nikola Mektic 6-3, 6-4 for the men’s doubles title.

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