Dodgers catcher Will Smith sidelined longer as a nagging neck injury delays his return

“He feels OK, not great,” said manager Dave Roberts. “We're just trying to make sure that we don’t have a setback when he comes back.

Los Angeles Dodgers baseball manager Dave Roberts talks to the media during an interview at the DodgerFest event at Dodger Stadium, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)(AP/Richard Vogel) Los Angeles Dodgers baseball manager Dave Roberts talks to the media during an interview at the DodgerFest event at Dodger Stadium, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)(AP/Richard Vogel) LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith is still dealing with a neck injury that has him on the injured list.

The three-time All-Star was due to return Friday but manager Dave Roberts said Smith won’t be activated this weekend and may not travel with the team on its road trip that begins Monday in Minnesota.

Roberts said Smith had a scan and was going to have an injection “to kind of minimize the sensation.”

“He feels OK, not great,” the manager said. “We’re just trying to make sure that we don’t have a setback when he comes back.”

Smith has continued doing baseball activities, including a full workout Tuesday.

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