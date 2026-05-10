Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson leaves game with a shoulder injury after diving for a grounder

Wilson, an All-Star last year, is batting .292 with three home runs and 19 RBIs this season.

A logo for the Baltimore Orioles 2023 AL East championship is seen on the left field wall while pectators watch the second inning of a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Boston Red Sox, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(AP/Julio Cortez) A logo for the Baltimore Orioles 2023 AL East championship is seen on the left field wall while pectators watch the second inning of a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Boston Red Sox, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(AP/Julio Cortez) BALTIMORE (AP) — Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson left Sunday’s game at Baltimore in the bottom of the fifth inning with a left shoulder injury.

Wilson went diving after Gunnar Henderson’s ground ball up the middle, and after he was checked out briefly, he walked off the field and was replaced by Darell Hernaiz.

Manager Mark Kotsay described the injury as a sprain and said the team would have more imaging Monday.

Wilson, an All-Star last year, is batting .292 with three home runs and 19 RBIs this season.

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