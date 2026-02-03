Todd Monken gives passionate outline of his vision as he’s introduced as the Browns’ coach

In his introductory news conference as Cleveland Browns coach on Tuesday, Todd Monken tried to reassure those unfamiliar with his background.

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Todd Monken was a surprise choice to become the Cleveland Browns’ head coach.

In his introductory news conference on Tuesday, Monken tried to reassure those unfamiliar with his background by delivering an emotionally charged outline of his vision and philosophy.

“There’s something that I’ve kind of always lived by as a position coach, as a coordinator, and I will as a head coach. They cut a check with my name on it. You know what they expect? A fricking kick-(butt) football team,” Monken, wearing a dark suit and orange tie, said during his opening remarks. “My job is to prove it every single day, and I appreciate that.”

Monken is the seventh coach hired by Dee and Jimmy Haslam since they bought the franchise in 2012. Among those, he is the fifth first-time NFL head coach and the fifth who was an offensive coordinator in his last stop.

The previous six coaches under the Haslams have compiled a 73-139-1 regular-season record, the second-worst mark in the NFL. The Browns have had just four winning seasons since returning to the NFL in 1999.

Monken comes to Cleveland after three seasons as Baltimore’s offensive coordinator and 11 years as an NFL assistant, including 2019 as the Browns’ offensive coordinator. He replaces Kevin Stefanski, who was 46-58 in six seasons. Stefanski, now Atlanta’s coach, was a two-time AP NFL Coach of the Year and led the Browns to the playoffs in 2020 and 2023. However, Cleveland went 5-12 this season and 8-26 over the past two years.

General manager Andrew Berry cited Monken’s ability to collaborate and adapt his offensive system to his personnel as his most attractive qualities.

“I thought the coolest evolution was the contrast in his first two years in Baltimore. They were largely a power QB run-based offense under Greg Roman. They were looking to see Lamar (Jackson) take another step as a passer. He wins this second MVP (in 2023, Monken’s first season as coordinator), where they’re very much a pass-oriented offense, and he has one of the greatest passing seasons in NFL history.

“Then they go out and sign Derrick Henry the next year. Philosophically, they were much different. They were power run downhill, and they had another phenomenal offensive season. To see that level of change just in a single year, adapting to the strengths of the personnel, it’s very impressive.”

Monken turns 60 on Thursday, marking the fourth time this century that a first-time NFL head coach will be 60 or older going into his opener. David Culley was 65 when he took over the Houston Texans in 2021, while Vic Fangio (Denver, 2019) was 61 and Bruce Arians (Arizona, 2013) was 60.

“I’m not getting any younger, let’s be honest here. Although I’ll say this, the version you’re getting of me now is a hell of a lot better than it would’ve been 15-20 years ago, so I’ll at least say that,” Monken said.

Two immediate questions for Monken are whether Jim Schwartz will return as defensive coordinator and whether the Browns’ starting QB for 2026 is already on the roster.

Schwartz has led one of the league’s top defenses over the past three seasons but is upset about being passed over, after many thought he was the favorite to replace Stefanski.

Cleveland led the league in total defense in 2023 and ranked fourth this season. Myles Garrett had 23 sacks to break the NFL single-season record. Schwartz is under contract for one more season.

Monken said he has spoken with Schwartz but didn’t have an update on whether Schwartz will be back.

Whoever the Browns’ defensive coordinator is, Monken said he wouldn’t change the scheme.

“When I was preparing for the Cleveland Browns, I wasn’t trying to chip Jim Schwartz. I was chipping Myles Garrett,” Monken said. “When I was sliding in protection to the outside backers, or Grant Delpit was blitzing off the edge, I was sliding the protection to the players. And when I was worried about throwing to the right against Denzel Ward or Tyson Campbell to the left, that’s what I was worried about throwing at.”

Figuring out the quarterback spot will be critical for Monken. The Browns have had a league-high 13 quarterbacks since 2020, including seven over the past two seasons.

Shedeur Sanders started the final seven games, going 3-4. He had a 56.6% completion rate and a 68.1 passer rating with 1,400 passing yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Sanders has to play behind a makeshift line and was missing the Browns’ leading rusher and receiver for the last two games.

Deshaun Watson has played in only 19 games since being acquired in 2022. He has gone 9-10 as Cleveland’s starter with 19 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and an 80.7 passer rating. He did not play this season while rehabbing from a torn Achilles tendon.

Dillon Gabriel, last year’s third-round pick who started six games, is also on the roster.

Cleveland has the sixth and 24th overall selections in the NFL draft.

“I think, like any position on the team, that’s still to be determined. Am I excited about Shedeur? I’m excited about all the quarterbacks in the room, and I’m excited to coach this football team,” Monken said.

Sanders, who is participating in the Pro Bowl Games this week, met with Monken on Friday at the Browns’ facility.

“It’s truly great that he was able to coach Lamar, and he was able to accomplish everything that he was able to accomplish in his life and his career,” Sanders said Monday. “I feel like we definitely have a connection just in talking to him and seeing kind of like his vibe, and he has a great vibe about him.”

Berry also tried to counter the narrative that the choice of Monken wasn’t unanimous, and that Haslam chose Monken while others in the front office wanted Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase.

“I would say very respectfully, I think there is an underlying and stereotypical assumption for why people could say that. And I think that’s completely unfair,” Berry said.

