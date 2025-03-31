US women’s national soccer team returns to DC to face Canada this summer

The U.S. women's national soccer team will return to D.C. this summer to play in a friendly match against Canada at Audi Field.

The U.S. women’s soccer team plans to return to D.C. just before the Fourth of July holiday to take on one of its biggest rivals.

The U.S. will play the Canadian national team, ranked No. 7 in FIFA’s rankings, in a friendly on Wednesday, July 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public Friday.

The matchup in D.C. will be the third in a three-match FIFA international window for the U.S., which will also include two matches against the Republic of Ireland, one in Colorado on June 26 and a second in Cincinnati on June 29.

The U.S. — currently ranked No. 1 in FIFA’s rankings — has played Canada more than any other opponent in team history. It will be the 67th meeting between the neighboring countries. The U.S. is 53-4-9 all-time against the Canadians.

“As this game will end a three-match window, we’ll get a good chance to see our whole roster in training and hopefully game action before selecting a team to start in Washington, D.C.,” head coach Emma Hayes said in a statement.

“The Spirit fans have been fantastic supporting their team and we’re looking forward to them coming out to create an electric atmosphere for this game as well.”

It will be the American team’s first appearance in D.C. since winning gold in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Before traveling to France, the U.S. hosted a send-off match in D.C. last July, which was marred with issues with the playing surface following multiple events at the Southwest D.C. stadium.

Hayes told reporters after the match that Audi Field’s condition played a factor in her team selections, including sitting midfielder Rose Lavelle due to injury concerns, and midfielder Sam Coffey who said the field was “a little bumpy.”

This time, Audi Field has an open schedule for field maintenance between June 26 and July 6 after hosting three matches in the FIFA Club World Cup.

It will be the U.S. women’s national team’s third appearance at Audi Field and 13th overall in the D.C. region.

The roster for the match will be announced at a later date.

Multiple players from the Washington Spirit feature on the current version of the U.S. side, including forward Trinity Rodman. She was recently named back on the U.S.’s roster for a pair of April friendlies for the first time since last summer’s Olympic Games.

The Washington Post first reported the details of the friendly.

