Trinity Rodman is back with the US soccer team for a pair of games against Brazil

Trinity Rodman is back with the U.S. women’s team for the first time since last summer’s Paris Olympics. Rodman had…

Trinity Rodman is back with the U.S. women’s team for the first time since last summer’s Paris Olympics.

Rodman had been nursing a back injury and was left out of both the U.S. team’s January camp and the recent SheBelieves Cup tournament. She made her return to her club team, the Washington Spirit, last weekend in an National Women’s Soccer League match.

U.S. coach Emma Hayes added her to a 24-player roster announced Tuesday in advance of a pair of friendly matches against Brazil next month.

Rodman was part of the U.S. team’s “Triple Espresso” front line with Mallory Swanson and Sophia Wilson that helped lead the team to its fifth Olympic gold medal in Paris.

Neither Swanson nor Wilson were on the latest squad. Swanson has been taking time off for personal reasons and did not start the season with the Chicago Stars. Wilson, formerly known by her maiden name Smith, is on maternity leave.

Hayes said she’d be cautious with Rodman’s return.

“You can go from a position of a managed return to play to too much. So, I have to try and find the sweet spot in camp to reintegrate her back in the team but also to manage her, because she has a long season ahead,” Hayes said.

The roster includes 19 of the players that were included for the SheBelieves Cup. Hayes said she is still evaluating players with an eye on Women’s World Cup qualification next year.

The matches against Brazil are set for April 5 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and April 8 at PayPal Park in San Jose, California. The United States defeated Brazil 1-0 on Swanson’s goal for the gold medal in Paris.

Mia Fishel, who tore her ACL last year but recently returned to play for Chelsea, will be included in camp as a training player, along with Angel City goalkeeper Angelina Anderson.

Houston Dash defender Avery Patterson earned her first call-up to the team.

Naomi Girma, who was injured in her first game with Chelsea after a record-breaking transfer from the San Diego Wave, remained unavailable. Midfielder Rose Lavelle remains sidelined by offseason ankle surgery.

The roster with club affiliation:

Goalkeepers: Jane Campbell (Houston Dash), Mandy McGlynn (Utah Royals), Phallon Tullis-Joyce (Manchester United).

Defenders: Alana Cook (Kansas City Current), Tierna Davidson (Gotham FC), Crystal Dunn (Paris Saint-Germain), Emily Fox (Arsenal FC), Tara McKeown (Washington Spirit), Avery Patterson (Houston Dash), Emily Sams (Orlando Pride), Emily Sonnett (Gotham FC).

Midfielders: Korbin Albert (Paris Saint-Germain), Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns), Lindsey Heaps (Olympique Lyon), Claire Hutton (Kansas City Current), Jaedyn Shaw (North Carolina Courage), Lily Yohannes (Ajax).

Forwards: Michelle Cooper (Kansas City Current), Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit), Catarina Macario (Chelsea FC), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Yazmeen Ryan (Houston Dash), Ally Sentnor (Utah Royals), Alyssa Thompson (Angel City).

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.