Browns counting on Deshaun Watson’s return from shoulder surgery to build on playoff berth in 2023

EXPECTATIONS: Riding the NFL’s top-ranked defense, the Browns made the playoffs last season despite a rash of injuries at quarterback only to get blown out by Houston 45-14 in the wild-card round. Their chances to go further could hinge on QB Deshaun Watson’s health after he was limited to just six starts before undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery. This is a make-or-break third year for Watson in Cleveland, which is still waiting for its $230 million investment in him to pay big. Myles Garrett dominated every matchup on the way to winning AP Defensive Player of the Year for the first time, and the sack specialist anchors a defense loaded with talent from front to back. Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah thrives in coordinator Jim Schwartz’s attacking system. Speedy receiver Jerry Jeudy was added to give Watson — or whoever is at QB — a downfield target. If running back Nick Chubb can return from a season-ending knee injury and be a factor, the Browns could contend for the AFC title.

NEW FACES: Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, WR Jerry Jeudy, QB Jameis Winston, LB Jordan Hicks, DT Quinton Jefferson, QB Tyler Huntley, RB Nyheim Hines, RB D’Onta Foreman, LB Devin Bush.

KEY LOSSES: QB Joe Flacco, offensive line coach Bill Callahan, offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, LB Anthony Walker Jr., LB Sione Takitaki, RB Kareem Hunt, TE Harrison Bryant, DT Jordan Elliott, G Geron Christian, WR Marquise Goodwin.

STRENGTHS: Schwartz has some nice options to utilize, starting up front where Garrett isn’t the only headache for offenses. DE Za’Darius Smith has double-digit sack potential and there’s plenty of depth on the edge with Ogbo Okoronkwo and Alex Wright. The defensive interior has some disruptors in Dalvin Tomlinson, Quinton Jefferson, Maurice Hurst and rookie Mike Hall Jr. Three-time Pro Bowler Denzel Ward is one of the league’s elite cornerbacks and Martin Emerson Jr., a third-round pick in 2022 who believes he was snubbed a Pro Bowl nod last season, could be on the verge of stardom.

WEAKNESSES: The departure of Callahan, who joined his son Brian’s staff in Tennessee, is a major blow. He kept the O-line intact in 2023 amid a slew of injuries, most notably to starting tackles Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills Jr. There are question marks as both of them are coming back from knee surgeries. Dawand Jones was forced into the starting lineup as a rookie when Conklin went down and more than held his own before also getting hurt. Guards Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller are both excellent in space and have to stay healthy.

CAMP DEVELOPMENT: Watson showed good progress and appears to be fully recovered. He threw nearly every day in practice before developing some arm soreness recently. The Browns were cautious and kept him out of all three preseason games, a somewhat curious decision given his lack of playing time since 2020. While coach Kevin Stefanski and Dorsey are shaping the offense to suit his strengths, it will be interesting to see how often the mobile Watson runs with the risk of hurting his shoulder again.

FANTASY PLAYER TO WATCH: TE David Njoku made a major leap in 2023, setting career highs in receptions (81), yards (882) and touchdowns (six) while making his first Pro Bowl. He was especially effective playing with Flacco (37 catches in six games) and figures to be one of Watson’s primary options. Njoku’s athleticism makes him potent in the red zone as he can either outmuscle defensive backs or outjump them.

BetMGM Sportsbook: Win Super Bowl: 40-1. Over/under wins: 9.

