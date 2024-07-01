New details on DC’s bid for hosting the 2027 NFL Draft

In planning documents obtained by the Washington Post, it appears Events DC, the events arm for the city, is in talks with the NFL.

The District is trying again to bring the NFL draft to the nation’s capital — and it could potentially include some events on the National Mall. This comes several years after the city was named a finalist for the 2024 NFL draft but ultimately lost to Detroit.

In planning documents obtained by the Washington Post, it appears Events DC, the events arm for the city, is in talks with the NFL — and the documents obtained were those that included the National Park Service in these discussions.

According to the Post, some portion of the three-day event would take place on the National Mall, though it is unclear which specific activities would happen at the home of D.C.’s most iconic monuments.

Jeff Reinbold, superintendent of National Mall and Memorial Parks, in a letter to the NFL provided to WTOP from Jan. 18, indicated that the NPS backs the move.

“The National Park Service supports this proposal to the degree that portions identified to take place on the National Mall can be organized and managed within the special event, sponsor recognition, and turf management guidelines in place for this iconic cultural landscape,” Reinbold wrote.

The city brought back proposals from years past to enter the competition among cities.

The Post reports that some of the people behind the bid for the 2027 event believe the city would have hosted the event this year — if not for the controversies surrounding former Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder back in 2022.

To host events on the National Mall, there are many rules aimed at preventing the “over commercialization” of events and protecting the grounds.

In one email the Washington Post obtained through the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), Reinbold cited one such event that was “over the top,” which was a 2003 Britney Spears concert put on by the NFL.

Historically, the NFL makes its city selection a couple of years ahead of the event, though when the choice for the 2024 draft location will be made is unknown. The Post said the city has some strong competitors, including Denver and Charlotte.

In an email to WTOP, Christy Goodman, director of communications for Events DC, said the organization has no comment on the bid.

WTOP also reached out to Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office for comment.

