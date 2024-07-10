Former WTOP sportscaster Dave Johnson among 9 in latest DC Sports Hall of Fame class

The D.C. Sports Hall of Fame's 2024 class includes nine individuals, including former WTOP Sports Director and D.C. United play-by-play voice Dave Johnson.

Former WTOP Sports Director Dave Johnson (third from left) is part of the D.C. Sports Hall of Fame's 2024 class.(Courtesy Cody Cervenka/DC United) Former WTOP Sports Director Dave Johnson (third from left) is part of the D.C. Sports Hall of Fame's 2024 class.(Courtesy Cody Cervenka/DC United) The D.C. Sports Hall of Fame’s 2024 class includes one team of distinction and nine individuals, including former WTOP Sports Director and D.C. United play-by-play voice, Dave Johnson.

Johnson will be inducted during a ceremony before the Nationals-Reds game on July 21, as will Nats legend Ryan Zimmerman, H.D. Woodson High coach and teacher Bruce Bradford, Maryland basketball player Vicky Bullett, Washington football executive Charley Casserly, “the father of Black basketball” E.B. Henderson, Mystics star Chamique Holdsclaw, Nationals pitcher Emil Leonard and D.C. United standout defender Eddie Pope.

“I am overwhelmed with gratitude to be included in the Washington, D.C. Sports Hall of Fame class of 2024. I grew up as a Bullets fan, a Diplomats soccer fan, and listening to WTOP. I have been blessed to be a part of a special community and thankful for every connection made on and off the air,” Johnson told WTOP.

This year’s team of distinction is the 1983-84 Georgetown University National Champion Men’s Basketball team.

“The combination of athletes, coaches and contributors in this year’s class collectively showcase a diversity of achievement and representation that we are proud to honor,” D.C. Sports Hall of Fame chair Bobby Goldwater said in a news release announcing the class.

The organization said to be nominated, candidates must have gained prominence in the D.C. area through their achievements in sports as an athlete, coach, executive, member of the media or contributor. The team of distinction honors a pro, college or high school team that has “made a significant and positive impact in the Greater Washington community through outstanding achievement.”

In announcing the class, the organization said Johnson is “arguably the area’s most popular and versatile sports voice.” Johnson has been associated with D.C. United since the team’s first season in 1996, including 27 seasons as its play-by-play television announcer.

He has also served as the play-by-play radio voice for the Wizards since 1997 and was awarded D.C. Sportscaster of the Year in 2019 by the National Sports Media Association.

For his work at WTOP, Johnson received an Edward R. Murrow Award in 2008 for best writing. He served as sports director and morning sports anchor from 1995-2022. He had an earlier stint at WTOP from 1989-1992.

Johnson has also won regional Emmy Awards for his coverage of the Nationals and Capitals and has called high-profile events, including the 2006 FIFA World Cup.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.