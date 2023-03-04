Washington Spirit signs 15-year-old Chloe Ricketts, becomes youngest player in NWSL history

Chloe Ricketts, a high school sophomore from Dexter, Michigan, makes league history after signing a professional contract at 15 years, 283 days old.

The Washington Spirit signed 15-year-old midfielder Chloe Ricketts, the club announced Friday afternoon, making her the youngest player to sign a National Women’s Soccer League contract in league history.

Ricketts, a high school sophomore from Dexter, Michigan, joined the Spirit for preseason training in Leesburg, Virginia, and Florida in January after being invited as a non-roster player. At 15 years, 283 days old, she surpasses Olivia Moultrie, who signed with the Portland Thorns in 2021.

History made 🖤 Welcome to the team, Chloe! https://t.co/HNFqA1Xc5t — Washington Spirit (@WashSpirit) March 3, 2023

According to a news release, Ricketts signed a three-year deal with an option for 2026 after impressing the Spirit with “her competitive drive and ability to compete with players at the professional level.”

“Chloe has shown great quality with and without the ball and has an incredible intensity in everything she does,” Washington head coach Mark Parsons said in a statement. “The vision and infrastructure of our club make this signing possible, and we are look forward to Chloe developing and becoming an important player and teammate for our team.”

She becomes the first player Washington signs using the league’s new Under-18 Entry Mechanism, which allows clubs to sign teenage players.

Under the new policy, Ricketts must live with a parent or legal guardian until she turns 18 and she cannot be traded or waived without consent of her parent of legal guardian. Ricketts will also occupy a full roster spot.

The midfielder said in a statement that playing for the Spirit on a professional contract is “a dream come true,” adding that the D.C. club has the proper resources to help her develop as a player.

An absolute dream come true. Thank you @WashSpirit for this incredible opportunity. This moment wouldn’t be possible without my loving family, friends, teammates and @mktjersey by my side. To the Spirit community, I can’t wait to see what magic we create together. #OneSpirit pic.twitter.com/MJvCwHAR11 — ChloeRicketts89 (@ChloeRicketts89) March 4, 2023

“Having the chance to work with Dawn Scott (Senior Director of Performance, Medical and Innovation) and Head Coach Mark Parsons as I begin my professional career is exciting, and I can’t wait to do my part in contributing to the club’s success,” Ricketts said. “Now, let’s go win another championship!”

Rickets plans to continue her education virtually during the season, the Spirit said in a news release. She previous played for youth club side AFC Ann Arbor in 2022, becoming the youngest player in its history at 14. Playing with the 2007 Boys Ann Arbor Tigers team, Rickets won the 2021 Michigan State Cup and back-to-back National League Great Lakes Conference titles.

The addition of Ricketts to the roster comes after an eventful offseason, featuring the hiring of Parsons — who won 2020 NWSL Championship with the Portland Thorns and coached the Netherlands women’s national team — and the addition of six players during the latter stages of the 2023 NWSL Draft.

The signing also comes after the club’s owner Michele Kang said that the Spirit is “in process” of a rebrand, which began with new team colors (black and white) and a redesigned crest. The rest of the rebrand, which will feature fan input, will be completed by 2024.

Washington starts its season at Audi Field — its only home stadium for the 2023 season — hosting Seattle’s OL Reign on March 26.