Parsons returns to DC as Spirit’s new head coach

Jose Umana | jumana@wtop.com

November 21, 2022, 1:08 PM

The Washington Spirit are hiring Mark Parsons, who led the Portland Thorns to a 2017 National Women’s Soccer League Championship, to fill its vacant head coach position.

The team posted video of Parsons announcing his hire Monday morning. Washington also introduced him in a news conference with general manager Mark Krikorian Monday afternoon.

Parsons, 36, is one of the most sought-after free agent coaches in women’s soccer. The English manager spent some time early on in his career, coaching the D.C. United Women Under-20s to the 2012 Super-20 League final before joining the Washington Spirit reserves. He became the first team manager midway through 2013 and led the squad to two consecutive playoff appearances.

He is most known for his time with Portland, where by his second season, the Thorns became NWSL Champions. Portland also won the NWSL Shield twice and the Challenge Cup in 2021 with Parsons at the helm.

Most recently, he was the head coach of the Netherlands women’s national football team for more than a year. He was let go after the Netherlands were eliminated in the quarterfinals of the 2022 UEFA Women’s Euros.

José Umaña is a digital editor for WTOP. He’s been working as a journalist for almost a decade, covering local news, education and sports. His work has appeared in The Prince George’s Sentinel, The Montgomery Sentinel, Orlando Sentinel, PressBox and The Diamondback.

