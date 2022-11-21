Parsons returns to DC as Spirit’s new head coach

The Washington Spirit are hiring Mark Parsons, who led the Portland Thorns to a 2017 National Women's Soccer League Championship, to fill its vacant head coach position.

The Washington Spirit are hiring Mark Parsons, who led the Portland Thorns to a 2017 National Women’s Soccer League Championship, to fill its vacant head coach position.

The team posted video of Parsons announcing his hire Monday morning. Washington also introduced him in a news conference with general manager Mark Krikorian Monday afternoon.

Spirits say hello to your new Head Coach … Mark Parsons is back in the District! pic.twitter.com/VHLtgBo1HZ — Washington Spirit (@WashSpirit) November 21, 2022

Parsons, 36, is one of the most sought-after free agent coaches in women’s soccer. The English manager spent some time early on in his career, coaching the D.C. United Women Under-20s to the 2012 Super-20 League final before joining the Washington Spirit reserves. He became the first team manager midway through 2013 and led the squad to two consecutive playoff appearances.

He is most known for his time with Portland, where by his second season, the Thorns became NWSL Champions. Portland also won the NWSL Shield twice and the Challenge Cup in 2021 with Parsons at the helm.

Most recently, he was the head coach of the Netherlands women’s national football team for more than a year. He was let go after the Netherlands were eliminated in the quarterfinals of the 2022 UEFA Women’s Euros.