Trinity Rodman to be featured in Washington Spirit’s first-ever bobblehead

The Washington Spirit will release a bobblehead of Trinity Rodman as part of its benefits for season ticket holders for the upcoming 2023 season.

Rodman becomes the club’s first player featured in a bobblehead. The Spirit said in a news release that the special edition bobblehead will be available only to season members while supplies last.

It’s happening!!!!! TRINITY.

RODMAN.

BOBBLEHEAD. Score one by becoming a season member! 🛒🎟️: https://t.co/tvq8AEsf9P pic.twitter.com/iiRpzYjpvw — Washington Spirit (@WashSpirit) February 5, 2023

“It’s pretty amazing to me that I’m going to be the first Spirit player bobblehead ever,” Rodman said in a news release. “I’m looking forward to sharing it with our fans and can’t wait to kick off the 2023 season at Audi.”

In her first two seasons in D.C., Rodman, the daughter of NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman, scored 11 goals and recorded nine assists in 43 games played.

She was drafted by the Spirit as the second overall pick in the 2021 National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) Draft. Later that year, Rodman won the Rookie of the Year award and helped the Spirit win their first championship in club history.

As a result, she became the highest paid player in league history when she signed a four-year, $1.1 million contract last year. Rodman was also named to the 20-women shortlist for the Ballon d’Or Féminin — translated to “Women Golden Ball” — recognizes the world’s best women’s soccer player.