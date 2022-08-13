WAR IN UKRAINE: Russian GDP drops 4% | Ship reaches Ukraine to load up with wheat | UN demands end to military activity at Ukraine nuke plant | Ukrainian dairy farm struggles to survive
Washington Spirit’s Rodman named finalist for Ballon d’Or Féminin

Jose Umana | jumana@wtop.com

August 13, 2022, 7:36 AM

Washington Spirit forward Trinity Rodman continues to collect accolades following the start of her young career as she was named to the 20-women shortlist of the Ballon d’Or Féminin award.

Awarded by French news magazine France Football, the Ballon d’Or Féminin — translated to “Women Golden Ball” — recognizes the world’s best women’s soccer player. Nominees are selected before the start of the new European soccer campaign.

Rodman, 20, is the youngest player on the shortlist and becomes the Spirit’s second all-time nominee for the award. Rose Lavelle came in eighth place in 2019.

Since starting as a professional in 2021, Rodman has become a focal point in Washington’s offense. She scored seven goals and recorded seven assists to be awarded the 2021 National Women’s Soccer League Rookie of the Year award. The California native ended 2021 providing the game-winning assist to lead the Spirit to its first NWSL Championship in franchise history.

MONTERREY, MEXICO — JULY 07: Trinity Rodman of USA celebrates with teammates after scoring her team’s fifth goal during the match between Jamaica and United States as part of the 2022 CONCACAF W Championship at BBVA Stadium on July 07, 2022 in Monterrey, Mexico. (Photo by Azael Rodriguez/Getty Images)

She had a positive start to her 2022 campaign as she signed a historic four-year contract extension to become the highest-paid player in league history. This season, Rodman has four goals and one assist for the Spirit.

Rodman has also earned multiple call-ups to the U.S. women’s national team, making seven appearances for the USWNT, including scoring a goal during its successful run in the CONCACAF W Championship.

She joins Alex Morgan and Catarina Macario as the lone U.S. women’s national team representatives on the 2022 shortlist.

There have been three winners since the award’s inception in 2018. Midfielder Megan Rapinoe became the first American to win the Ballon d’Or Féminin in 2019 after her World Cup performance in France that year.

This year’s shortlist also features the other two previous winners: Olympique Lyonnais Féminin’s Ada Hegerberg (2018) and FC Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas (2021).

José Umaña is a digital editor for WTOP. He’s been working as a journalist for almost a decade, covering local news, education and sports. His work has appeared in The Prince George’s Sentinel, The Montgomery Sentinel, Orlando Sentinel, PressBox and The Diamondback.

