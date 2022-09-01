Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= Atlee 38, Deep Run 14 Bayside 41, Tallwood 13 Booker T. Washington 40, Hampton 0 Chantilly 42, Falls…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Atlee 38, Deep Run 14

Bayside 41, Tallwood 13

Booker T. Washington 40, Hampton 0

Chantilly 42, Falls Church 0

Chincoteague 54, Broadwater Academy 42

Christiansburg 22, Abingdon 13

Churchland 53, Grassfield 14

Colgan 18, Osbourn 13

Deep Creek 38, Manor High School 0

Douglas Freeman 34, James River-Midlothian 10

Galax 28, Giles 14

Green Run 36, Frank Cox 7

Highland Springs 48, Manchester 7

Independence 28, Riverside 18

James Robinson 49, Annandale 14

John Champe 36, Briar Woods 25

John Paul II Catholic, N.C. 19, Catholic High School of Va Beach 13

Kempsville 50, Kellam 2

Kenston Forest 45, Quantico 8

Kettle Run 58, Meridian High School 13

King William 44, Nandua 0

Landstown 57, Princess Anne 18

Lee High 31, Eastside 0

Lightridge 7, Potomac Falls 6

Loudoun County 34, Millbrook 14

Loudoun Valley 42, Annapolis Area Christian, Md. 6

Midlothian 44, Prince George 0

Mountain View 30, Gar-Field 0

Norcom 16, Warhill 0

Oakton 35, W.T. Woodson 0

Park View-Sterling 19, Richard Wright Charter, D.C. 0

Phoebus 63, Menchville 0

Rural Retreat 39, Eastern Montgomery 0

Salem-Va. Beach 56, Ocean Lakes 7

Stone Bridge 22, Centreville 15

Tuscarora 20, Colonial Forge 14, OT

Varina 29, Glen Allen 7

West Point 7, Rappahannock 0

West Springfield 45, Edison 0

Westfield 21, Washington-Liberty 3

Woodside 32, Norview 6

York 27, Gloucester 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

