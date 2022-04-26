From a championship ring ceremony to an appearance from D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, the Washington Spirit have exciting plans for fans looking to finally celebrate its 2021 National Women's Soccer League Championship victory.

The club released details of its championship celebration plans on Sunday during its regular-season home-opener against OL Reign at Audi Field.

Bowser — who supported Washington’s efforts of having a parade — will be on hand to reveal an official proclamation declaring Nov. 20, which was the day of its championship win, Washington Spirit Day.

Most of the festivities will occur after the game, including a celebratory championship banner unveiling and a fireworks show.

Members of the 2021 roster will also receive their championship rings from majority owner Michele Kang. The rings were developed with jeweler Jostens, who also helped design the Washington Nationals’ 2019 World Series rings, and will feature 10-karat gold and diamonds.

According to a news release, the top of the ring displays the Spirit’s crest in 120 stones, 54 in bezel and 66 in goldstone. In addition, each player’s last name and jersey number from the 2021 season will be on the ring’s left side with an image of the NWSL logo.

An image of the championship trophy, the date of the final, and the club’s mantra “SEND IT” will be on the right-hand side of the ring. Inscribed inside the ring will be the logos for Washington and its opponent, the Chicago Red Stars, as well as the championship game’s final score.

Three lucky season ticket holders will be selected randomly to receive their championship ring.

There will also be two musical performances. Before the game, fans will be greeted with music from D.C. go-go band Sirius Company at Gate A.

Batalá DC, a group of all-female Afro-Brazilian drummers, will perform at halftime.

The game is set to kickoff at 5 p.m. Sunday, and tickets are still available online.