Nats unveil World Series championship rings in virtual presentation

The 2019 World Series champion Washington Nationals revealed their ring design Sunday night in a virtual presentation.

The example player ring shows the monuments in Washington and the player’s name and number. Courtesy Jostens An angled view of the Nationals World Series ring. The ring is made of 14-karat gold. Courtesy Jostens The W is made up of 30 rubies. Courtesy Jostens The Nats aspired to go 1-0 every day during their World Series run. Courtesy Jostens The Baby Shark song was the rallying cry as the Nats turned their season around in late May thanks to the antics of utility man Gerardo Parra. Courtesy Jostens When the Nats finally won, they considered their “fight finished.” Courtesy Jostens On the inside of the ring, the results of each playoff series are commemorated. Courtesy Jostens The World Series ring was the first in Nationals history. Courtesy Jostens ( 1 /8) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

The Nats unveiled their World Series rings. WTOP's Rob Woodfork reports.

The baseball season would have been celebrating the end of its second month if it had started on time. But because the season was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, celebrations have been taking place online.

While the Nats originally planned to have a virtual World Series championship ring presentation on Sunday night, players decided they would rather wait to do it in person.

Instead, selected Nationals players, members of the front office and Commissioner Rob Manfred took part in a virtual ring unveiling Sunday night.

Jeweler Jostens created the ring for the Nats, who won the World Series to cap an improbable run that started around Memorial Day 2019. The Nats won the crown in Houston on the night of Oct. 30, 2019.

The ring is crafted from 14-karat white and yellow gold and includes 30 rubies in honor of the team’s 30 runs scored in its four World Series wins over the Houston Astros last fall.

There are also 58 diamonds and 32 sapphires. The combination of the gems represents various key numbers from the championship season.

The design also alludes to some of the key elements of the season, including an image of Baby Shark and the slogan “fight finished.”