Washington Spirit co-owner Steve Baldwin resigns

Steve Baldwin, CEO and managing partner of the Washington Spirit, resigns.

The Washington Spirit’s controlling owner Steve Baldwin is resigning, according to a team announcement on Twitter.

“In recent days, I have spent a lot of time thinking about the future of the Washington Spirit and the vision I laid out just three years ago,” Baldwin’s statement reads.

He said he has listened to concerns over the club’s culture as well as the conduct of former coach Richie Burke, who was fired a week ago and banned from The National Women’s Soccer League.

“While there is a range of opinions on how we got here, and how to move forward, everyone — none more so than me — is committed to improving the club’s culture, removing distractions and returning the focus to the players and the pursuit of a championship,” Baldwin wrote.

“With that goal in mind, and at the recent request of our players, I have decided to resign as CEO and Managing Partner of the Washington Spirit, effective immediately.”

He said President Ben Olsen will have authority over all team operations.

