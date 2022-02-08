Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Abingdon 61, John Battle 44 Albemarle 75, Fluvanna 60 Atlantic Shores Christian 66, Denbigh Baptist 19 Blue…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 61, John Battle 44

Albemarle 75, Fluvanna 60

Atlantic Shores Christian 66, Denbigh Baptist 19

Blue Ridge School 78, Hargrave Military 48

Buckingham County 59, Cumberland 28

Catholic High School of Va Beach 70, Greenbrier Christian 48

Episcopal 85, St. Albans, D.C. 67

Fort Defiance 57, Waynesboro 33

Gate City 77, Lee High 39

Green Run 47, Frank Cox 32

Hayfield 79, Edison 49

Henrico 46, Atlee 45

Honaker 69, Hurley 21

Hopewell 64, Meadowbrook 50

Indian River 64, Great Bridge 43

Isle of Wight Academy 54, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 46

Kecoughtan 65, Phoebus 50

Landstown 43, Kellam 28

Liberty-Bealeton 67, John Handley 55

Manor High School 50, Booker T. Washington 49

Menchville 75, Gloucester 44

Oscar Smith 72, Grassfield 46

Page County 49, Madison County 39

Peninsula Catholic 61, Cape Henry Collegiate 55

Quantico 48, Fredericksburg Academy 46

Rappahannock County 91, Mountain View 42

South County 57, Fairfax 32

Spotswood 53, Turner Ashby 46

St. Annes-Belfield 69, Fork Union Prep 41

Tallwood 88, Ocean Lakes 71

Union 58, Ridgeview 34

Varina 74, Mechanicsville High School 19

Wakefield School 50, Fredericksburg Academy 25

Walsingham Academy 40, Norfolk Academy 35

Western Albemarle 55, Orange County 48

Wilson Memorial 79, Riverheads 62

Woodberry Forest 54, St. Christopher’s 53

Woodside 49, Bethel 44

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.