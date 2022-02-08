Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 61, John Battle 44
Albemarle 75, Fluvanna 60
Atlantic Shores Christian 66, Denbigh Baptist 19
Blue Ridge School 78, Hargrave Military 48
Buckingham County 59, Cumberland 28
Catholic High School of Va Beach 70, Greenbrier Christian 48
Episcopal 85, St. Albans, D.C. 67
Fort Defiance 57, Waynesboro 33
Gate City 77, Lee High 39
Green Run 47, Frank Cox 32
Hayfield 79, Edison 49
Henrico 46, Atlee 45
Honaker 69, Hurley 21
Hopewell 64, Meadowbrook 50
Indian River 64, Great Bridge 43
Isle of Wight Academy 54, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 46
Kecoughtan 65, Phoebus 50
Landstown 43, Kellam 28
Liberty-Bealeton 67, John Handley 55
Manor High School 50, Booker T. Washington 49
Menchville 75, Gloucester 44
Oscar Smith 72, Grassfield 46
Page County 49, Madison County 39
Peninsula Catholic 61, Cape Henry Collegiate 55
Quantico 48, Fredericksburg Academy 46
Rappahannock County 91, Mountain View 42
South County 57, Fairfax 32
Spotswood 53, Turner Ashby 46
St. Annes-Belfield 69, Fork Union Prep 41
Tallwood 88, Ocean Lakes 71
Union 58, Ridgeview 34
Varina 74, Mechanicsville High School 19
Wakefield School 50, Fredericksburg Academy 25
Walsingham Academy 40, Norfolk Academy 35
Western Albemarle 55, Orange County 48
Wilson Memorial 79, Riverheads 62
Woodberry Forest 54, St. Christopher’s 53
Woodside 49, Bethel 44
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
