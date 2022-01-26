Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Alleghany 65, Rockbridge County 58 Annandale 74, Falls Church 65 Benedictine 63, Trinity Episcopal 46 Blacksburg 60,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany 65, Rockbridge County 58

Annandale 74, Falls Church 65

Benedictine 63, Trinity Episcopal 46

Blacksburg 60, Franklin County 44

Buckingham County 69, Bluestone 42

Carmel 79, Fredericksburg Christian 67

Carver Academy 50, Colonial Heights 45

Charlottesville 68, Louisa 30

Clarke County 42, Strasburg 31

E.C. Glass 60, Appomattox 34

East Rockingham 84, Woodstock Central 61

Fort Chiswell 73, Tazewell 61

GW-Danville 59, Halifax County 42

George Marshall 58, Langley 52

Glen Allen 63, Patrick Henry-Ashland 40

Graham 61, George Wythe-Wytheville 56

Honaker 69, Twin Valley 12

Huguenot 76, Powhatan 75

James Monroe 73, Chancellor 70, OT

James River-Buchanan 74, Glenvar 51

Jefferson Forest 70, Staunton River 34

Jenkins, Ky. 68, Hurley 41

K&Q Central 67, Charles City County High School 39

Kecoughtan 69, Bethel 30

Madison County 56, Goochland 41

Manchester 77, Clover Hill 35

Martinsville 59, Patrick County 49

Midlothian 65, Monacan 55

Monticello 61, Turner Ashby 46

Park View-South Hill 63, Windsor 44

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 45, Grundy 32

Radford 62, Carroll County 38

Rappahannock County 58, Page County 39

Rural Retreat 66, Council 28

Rustburg 53, Brookville 27

Southampton 44, Franklin 40

St. Annes-Belfield 72, Va. Episcopal 64

Sussex Central 41, Surry County 39

Varina 64, Armstrong 22

William Fleming 45, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 44

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

George Wythe-Richmond vs. James River-Midlothian, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

