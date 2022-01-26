Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alleghany 65, Rockbridge County 58
Annandale 74, Falls Church 65
Benedictine 63, Trinity Episcopal 46
Blacksburg 60, Franklin County 44
Buckingham County 69, Bluestone 42
Carmel 79, Fredericksburg Christian 67
Carver Academy 50, Colonial Heights 45
Charlottesville 68, Louisa 30
Clarke County 42, Strasburg 31
E.C. Glass 60, Appomattox 34
East Rockingham 84, Woodstock Central 61
Fort Chiswell 73, Tazewell 61
GW-Danville 59, Halifax County 42
George Marshall 58, Langley 52
Glen Allen 63, Patrick Henry-Ashland 40
Graham 61, George Wythe-Wytheville 56
Honaker 69, Twin Valley 12
Huguenot 76, Powhatan 75
James Monroe 73, Chancellor 70, OT
James River-Buchanan 74, Glenvar 51
Jefferson Forest 70, Staunton River 34
Jenkins, Ky. 68, Hurley 41
K&Q Central 67, Charles City County High School 39
Kecoughtan 69, Bethel 30
Madison County 56, Goochland 41
Manchester 77, Clover Hill 35
Martinsville 59, Patrick County 49
Midlothian 65, Monacan 55
Monticello 61, Turner Ashby 46
Park View-South Hill 63, Windsor 44
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 45, Grundy 32
Radford 62, Carroll County 38
Rappahannock County 58, Page County 39
Rural Retreat 66, Council 28
Rustburg 53, Brookville 27
Southampton 44, Franklin 40
St. Annes-Belfield 72, Va. Episcopal 64
Sussex Central 41, Surry County 39
Varina 64, Armstrong 22
William Fleming 45, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 44
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
George Wythe-Richmond vs. James River-Midlothian, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
