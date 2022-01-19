Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Abingdon 70, Ridgeview 62 Blue Ridge School 64, Fishburne Military 33 Colonial Beach 58, Charles City County…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 70, Ridgeview 62

Blue Ridge School 64, Fishburne Military 33

Colonial Beach 58, Charles City County High School 36

Culpeper 71, Chancellor 66, OT

East Rockingham 86, Page County 53

Great Bridge 52, Lakeland 50

J.I. Burton 46, John Battle 36

James River-Midlothian 63, Monacan 54

Jamestown 75, Grafton 43

John Handley 73, Broadway 68, OT

Lebanon 70, Honaker 59

Lloyd Bird 83, Midlothian 50

Loudoun County 59, Dominion 53

Mathews 68, Gloucester 55

Menchville 56, Bethel 36

Middlesex 75, King William 47

Northampton 73, Nandua 58

Orange County 61, Goochland 45

Potomac 63, Colgan 51

Richmond Christian 66, Tidewater Academy 27

Riverside 70, Lightridge 47

Rock Ridge 78, Meridian High School 48

St. John Paul the Great 68, Trinity Episcopal 65

Union 76, Central – Wise 38

Varina 62, Atlee 36

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

