Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 70, Ridgeview 62
Blue Ridge School 64, Fishburne Military 33
Colonial Beach 58, Charles City County High School 36
Culpeper 71, Chancellor 66, OT
East Rockingham 86, Page County 53
Great Bridge 52, Lakeland 50
J.I. Burton 46, John Battle 36
James River-Midlothian 63, Monacan 54
Jamestown 75, Grafton 43
John Handley 73, Broadway 68, OT
Lebanon 70, Honaker 59
Lloyd Bird 83, Midlothian 50
Loudoun County 59, Dominion 53
Mathews 68, Gloucester 55
Menchville 56, Bethel 36
Middlesex 75, King William 47
Northampton 73, Nandua 58
Orange County 61, Goochland 45
Potomac 63, Colgan 51
Richmond Christian 66, Tidewater Academy 27
Riverside 70, Lightridge 47
Rock Ridge 78, Meridian High School 48
St. John Paul the Great 68, Trinity Episcopal 65
Union 76, Central – Wise 38
Varina 62, Atlee 36
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
