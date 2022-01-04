Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Abingdon 69, Gate City 63 Atlantic Shores Christian 83, TEACH Homeschool 39 Bassett 54, Christiansburg 49 Blacksburg…

Abingdon 69, Gate City 63

Atlantic Shores Christian 83, TEACH Homeschool 39

Bassett 54, Christiansburg 49

Blacksburg 58, Salem 44

Cave Spring 63, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 54

Covington 65, Eastern Montgomery 38

East Rockingham 73, Strasburg 41

Galax 47, Grayson County 43

Glenvar 73, Carroll County 56

Grundy 56, Honaker 53

Holston 68, Virginia High 63

John Handley 61, Sherando 51

North Cross 85, Carlisle 65

Northside 69, Lord Botetourt 62

Portsmouth Christian 64, StoneBridge School 30

Princess Anne 65, Kellam 52

Richlands 64, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 62

Ridgeview 75, Central – Wise 66

Roanoke Valley Christian 58, Timberlake Christian 55

Rye Cove 65, Eastside 52

Skyline 58, Broadway 57

Union 68, Lee High 15

Western Branch 69, Deep Creek 63

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Alleghany vs. Radford, ppd.

Eastern View vs. Caroline, ppd.

Goochland vs. Western Albemarle, ppd.

St. Annes-Belfield vs. Blue Ridge School, ppd.

