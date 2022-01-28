BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Banner Christian 56, Isle of Wight Academy 29 Collegiate-Richmond 56, St. Christopher’s 54 Cosby 47, Manchester 46…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Banner Christian 56, Isle of Wight Academy 29

Collegiate-Richmond 56, St. Christopher’s 54

Cosby 47, Manchester 46

Deep Run 72, Mills Godwin 61

Fork Union Prep 57, Trinity Episcopal 52

Glen Allen 71, Hermitage 38

Highland Springs 60, Armstrong 52

Hopewell 58, Thomas Dale 53

Kecoughtan 51, Menchville 49

Kellam 59, Tallwood 50

Lloyd Bird 76, George Wythe-Richmond 47

Midlothian 73, Clover Hill 70

Monacan 78, Powhatan 50

Nansemond River 71, Grassfield 70, OT

Norfolk Academy 57, Frank Cox 43

Norview 55, Booker T. Washington 40

Tabb 50, Yorktown 43

Varina 69, Henrico 27

Western Branch 84, Great Bridge 53

Woodside 109, Gloucester 31

