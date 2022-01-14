BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Albemarle 58, Charlottesville 50 Alleghany 62, Carroll County 59 Blue Ridge School 70, Miller School 43 Bluefield,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 58, Charlottesville 50

Alleghany 62, Carroll County 59

Blue Ridge School 70, Miller School 43

Bluefield, W.Va. 72, Graham 54

Broad Run 63, Dominion 51

Dan River 63, William Campbell 62

Glen Allen 52, Mills Godwin 44

Grassfield 72, Hickory 48

Great Bridge 73, Ocean Lakes 41

Highland Springs 58, Henrico 52

Honaker 65, Council 27

Hopewell 80, Prince George 65

Hurley 44, Twin Valley 19

Independence 59, Briar Woods 46

James River-Midlothian 58, Midlothian 36

Marion 67, Tazewell 46

Maury 56, Norview 38

Millbrook 66, James Wood 61

Northside 86, Franklin County 38

Patriot 53, Battlefield 52

Potomac Falls 62, Woodgrove 45

Pulaski County 69, Salem 56

Rock Ridge 65, Loudoun Valley 54

Rockbridge County 58, Stuarts Draft 53

St. Annes-Belfield 67, Woodberry Forest 50

Tunstall 64, Martinsville 59

Waynesboro 56, Fort Defiance 51

Wilson Memorial 69, Riverheads 64

