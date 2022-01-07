BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Appomattox 62, Dan River 47
Atlantic Shores Christian 57, Hampton Christian 48
Cave Spring 79, Salem 45
Clover Hill 69, Powhatan 66
Cosby 50, Monacan 45
Douglas Freeman 48, Mills Godwin 30
Glen Allen 50, Deep Run 48
Grafton 55, Smithfield 48
Hopewell 64, Dinwiddie 53
Indian River 82, Grassfield 70
James River-Buchanan 50, Glenvar 47
Jamestown 83, New Kent 64
Kecoughtan 100, Denbigh 25
Manchester 66, Huguenot 54
Martinsville 75, Bassett 60
Maury 55, Churchland 33
Northside 97, Staunton River 13
Regents 70, Blue Ridge Christian 30
Thomas Dale 72, Prince George 57
Tunstall 72, Patrick County 38
Varina 72, Henrico 51
Woodside 72, Phoebus 58
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
James River-Midlothian vs. Lloyd Bird, ppd.
Kellam vs. Kempsville, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.