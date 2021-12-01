CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan urges Marylanders to get tested | Prince George's Co. libraries providing free tests | Labs testing for omicron variant | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated Press

December 1, 2021, 9:43 PM

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blue Ridge School 103, Christchurch 29

Fluvanna 55, Waynesboro 45

Glenvar 54, Staunton River 39

John Battle 64, George Wythe-Wytheville 54

Lightridge 53, Justice High School 47

Manchester 78, Powhatan 32

Maury 54, Booker T. Washington 38

Paul VI Catholic High School 110, National Christian Academy, Md. 46

Potomac Falls 49, Rock Ridge 38

Riverside 67, Tuscarora 61

Stone Bridge 61, Dominion 59

Tabb 55, Warhill 52

York 61, Poquoson 41

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

