Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 50, Richlands 37

Albemarle 57, Goochland 35

Alleghany 68, Bath County 15

Bethel 68, Phoebus 28

Catholic High School of Va Beach 85, Kill Devil Hills First Flight, N.C. 30

Central – Wise 78, Tennessee, Tenn. 27

Chilhowie 49, Grayson County 21

Churchland 53, Norcom 35

First Colonial 77, Kellam 43

Fluvanna 57, Chancellor 47

George Wythe-Wytheville 58, Graham 36

Glenvar 58, Covington 22

Great Bridge 51, Green Run 38

Greenbrier Christian 50, Gateway Christian 40

Grundy County, Tenn. 62, Eastside 51

J.I. Burton 49, Union 48

John Battle 59, Virginia High 44

Lake Taylor 39, Booker T. Washington 28

Landstown 55, Bayside 26

Lee High 43, Rye Cove 41

Lord Botetourt 58, Blacksburg 47

Luray 61, William Monroe 50

Manchester 60, Monacan 49

Marion 42, Rural Retreat 31

Menchville 52, Hampton 44

Millbrook 53, Spring Mills, W.Va. 34

Miller School 78, North Cross 23

Norfolk Collegiate 29, Christchurch 25

Norview 66, Manor High School 55

Osbourn Park 52, Forest Park 37

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 41, Harrisonburg 24

Poquoson 43, New Kent 33

Portsmouth Christian 43, Peninsula Catholic 28

Prince George 53, Meadowbrook 43

Princess Anne 84, Ocean Lakes 22

Regents 28, Ridgeview Christian 23

Ridgeview 62, Honaker 42

Roanoke Valley Christian 52, Southwest Virginia Home School 49

Skyline 58, Clarke County 52

Smithfield 35, Warhill 17

South Lakes 17, West Potomac 11

Spotswood 65, R.E. Lee-Staunton 26

St. Annes-Belfield 69, Nansemond-Suffolk 32

Sullivan East, Tenn. 77, Gate City 71

Tallwood 52, Frank Cox 26

Thomas Walker 59, Cumberland Gap, Tenn. 53

Union Grant, W.Va. 47, Highland-Monterey 13

Walsingham Academy 57, Veritas Classic Christian School 34

Woodgrove 81, Flint Hill School 53

Woodside 59, Heritage-Newport News 48

Woodstock Central 46, John Handley 28

