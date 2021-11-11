Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
VHSL Playoffs=
First Round=
Class 6A=
Region A=
Oscar Smith 77, Cosby 7
Western Branch 35, Franklin County 27
Class 5A=
Region B=
Menchville 12, Norview 6
Class 4A=
Region A=
Deep Creek 35, Churchland 34
King’s Fork High School 42, Smithfield 0
Region D=
Louisa 35, E.C. Glass 14
Class 3A=
Region A=
Phoebus 46, Tabb 0
Class 1A=
Region C=
George Wythe-Wytheville def. Covington, forfeit
VISAA Playoffs=
Division III=
Semifinal=
Portsmouth Christian 50, Fuqua School 7
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
