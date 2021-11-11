CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. residents urged to wear masks indoors | Doctor to parents: Don't worry about side effects | Pandemic-era voting in DC to stay? | Latest vaccine numbers
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated Press

November 11, 2021, 9:46 PM

PREP FOOTBALL=

VHSL Playoffs=

First Round=

Class 6A=

Region A=

Oscar Smith 77, Cosby 7

Western Branch 35, Franklin County 27

Class 5A=

Region B=

Menchville 12, Norview 6

Class 4A=

Region A=

Deep Creek 35, Churchland 34

King’s Fork High School 42, Smithfield 0

Region D=

Louisa 35, E.C. Glass 14

Class 3A=

Region A=

Phoebus 46, Tabb 0

Class 1A=

Region C=

George Wythe-Wytheville def. Covington, forfeit

VISAA Playoffs=

Division III=

Semifinal=

Portsmouth Christian 50, Fuqua School 7

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

