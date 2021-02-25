CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. Gov. Northam recalls testing positive for COVID-19 | Metro in need of COVID relief | 1 year into the pandemic | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Washington, DC Sports » Thursday's Scores

Thursday’s Scores

The Associated Press

February 25, 2021, 10:58 PM

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Brookville 25, Liberty Christian 14

VISAA State Tournament=

Division II=

Semifinal=

Blue Ridge School 75, Steward School 42

Norfolk Collegiate def. Highland-Warrenton, forfeit

Division III=

Semifinal=

Fairfax Christian 69, Carmel 51

Word of Life 71, Eastern Mennonite 53

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst County 15, Rustburg 12

Warhill 49, Bruton 0

VISAA State Tournament=

Division II=

Quarterfinal=

Highland-Warrenton 59, Veritas Classic Christian School 22

Semifinal=

Steward School 66, Trinity Christian School 46

Division III=

Semifinal=

Virginia Academy 70, Christ Chapel Academy 28

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

