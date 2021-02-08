Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Albemarle 69, Stafford 34 Annandale 67, James Robinson 63, 2OT Charlottesville 66, Brookville 32 Floyd County 80,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 69, Stafford 34

Annandale 67, James Robinson 63, 2OT

Charlottesville 66, Brookville 32

Floyd County 80, Appomattox 36

Fluvanna 65, Fort Defiance 41

Lake Braddock 100, Mount Vernon 59

Manassas Park 58, Goochland 56

McLean 47, George Marshall 41

Page County 67, Madison County 51

Peninsula Catholic 82, Norfolk Collegiate 72

R.E. Lee-Staunton 52, Stuarts Draft 35

VHSL=

Class 5=

Region C=

Quarterfinal=

Riverside 69, TJ-Richmond 35

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst County 59, Halifax County 40

James Monroe 40, Maggie L. Walker GS 37

Lake Braddock 71, Annandale 7

Matoaca 52, Clover Hill 42

Midlothian 58, Manchester 38

Miller School 58, Carlisle 32

Page County 57, Strasburg 36

R.E. Lee-Staunton 50, Madison County 48

Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 44, Buffalo Gap 31

Virginia High 57, Central – Wise 53, 2OT

William Fleming 68, Brooke Point 21

Wilson Memorial 71, Monticello 37

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

