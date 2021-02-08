Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 69, Stafford 34
Annandale 67, James Robinson 63, 2OT
Charlottesville 66, Brookville 32
Floyd County 80, Appomattox 36
Fluvanna 65, Fort Defiance 41
Lake Braddock 100, Mount Vernon 59
Manassas Park 58, Goochland 56
McLean 47, George Marshall 41
Page County 67, Madison County 51
Peninsula Catholic 82, Norfolk Collegiate 72
R.E. Lee-Staunton 52, Stuarts Draft 35
VHSL=
Class 5=
Region C=
Quarterfinal=
Riverside 69, TJ-Richmond 35
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst County 59, Halifax County 40
James Monroe 40, Maggie L. Walker GS 37
Lake Braddock 71, Annandale 7
Matoaca 52, Clover Hill 42
Midlothian 58, Manchester 38
Miller School 58, Carlisle 32
Page County 57, Strasburg 36
R.E. Lee-Staunton 50, Madison County 48
Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 44, Buffalo Gap 31
Virginia High 57, Central – Wise 53, 2OT
William Fleming 68, Brooke Point 21
Wilson Memorial 71, Monticello 37
