Former Baylor star Robert Griffin III donates 10,500 meals to Houston amidst crisis

Robert Griffin III, who began his career in Washington and has played the last couple of seasons in Baltimore, first grew to stardom as the Heisman-winning quarterback at Baylor, is donating 10,500 meals to Houston Food Bank.

Former Baylor star Robert Griffin III donates meals to Houston originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The state of Texas is battling through a terrible crisis right now, as statewide power outages amidst a severe winter storm and cold front have left thousands without heating.

In addition to the extreme weather conditions, many families are also without food and water at the moment. Countless celebrities have stepped up with generous donations to the state during this time, including one local player with significant ties to Texas.

Robert Griffin III, who began his career in Washington and has played the last couple of seasons in Baltimore, first grew to stardom as the Heisman-winning quarterback at Baylor. He also spent part of his youth in Texas, including his high school football years.

Now, with the entire state in desperate need of aid, Griffin is donating 10,500 meals to Houston Food Bank.

Griffin was waived by the Ravens in January and is currently a free agent.