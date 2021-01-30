Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Charles City County High School 66, Rappahannock 52 Charlottesville 46, GW-Danville 35 Chilhowie 75, Giles 63 Courtland…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Charles City County High School 66, Rappahannock 52

Charlottesville 46, GW-Danville 35

Chilhowie 75, Giles 63

Courtland 58, King George 45

Eastside 67, J.I. Burton 63

Floyd County 76, Narrows 71

Gate City 71, John Battle 53

George Wythe-Richmond 54, Bland County 45

Herndon 51, McLean 43

Highland-Warrenton 79, Peninsula Catholic 55

John Handley 66, Kettle Run 43

Langley 57, Yorktown 56

Madison County 61, Orange County 56

Manchester 54, James River-Midlothian 50

Montverde Academy, Fla. 84, Oak Hill Academy 66

North Stokes, N.C. 74, Patrick County 33

Northwood 70, Grundy 62

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 52, Franklin County 42

Paul VI Catholic High School 114, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 79

Potomac Falls 60, Freedom (W) 45

Potomac School 78, Forest Park 50

Radford 52, James River-Buchanan 32

Regents 72, Southwest Virginia Home School 38

Rock Ridge 43, Briar Woods 40

Rural Retreat 45, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 29

Smithfield 67, Franklin 46

South County 89, Lake Braddock 87

South Lakes 62, Washington-Lee 45

Stone Bridge 80, Woodgrove 46

Strasburg 50, Clarke County 46, 2OT

Tazewell 61, Marion 50

Thomas Dale 71, Matoaca 50

W.T. Woodson 48, Fairfax 31

West Springfield 74, James Robinson 65

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Eastern View 60, Courtland 33

Fort Chiswell 33, Grayson County 26

Gate City 45, John Battle 33

George Wythe-Richmond 58, Bland County 32

Highland-Warrenton 56, East Rockingham 24

Hurley 50, Northwood 45

Kettle Run 50, John Handley 22

Lake Braddock 46, South County 36

Lloyd Bird 38, Manchester 35

Lord Botetourt 55, Narrows 23

Madison County 64, Orange County 34

Patrick County 61, North Stokes, N.C. 24

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 61, Franklin County 25

Pulaski County 67, Salem 47, 2OT

Rural Retreat 45, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 29

South Lakes 80, Washington-Lee 24

Tabb 40, Poquoson 34

Woodgrove 61, Stone Bridge 54

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

York vs. New Kent, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

