Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Charles City County High School 66, Rappahannock 52
Charlottesville 46, GW-Danville 35
Chilhowie 75, Giles 63
Courtland 58, King George 45
Eastside 67, J.I. Burton 63
Floyd County 76, Narrows 71
Gate City 71, John Battle 53
George Wythe-Richmond 54, Bland County 45
Herndon 51, McLean 43
Highland-Warrenton 79, Peninsula Catholic 55
John Handley 66, Kettle Run 43
Langley 57, Yorktown 56
Madison County 61, Orange County 56
Manchester 54, James River-Midlothian 50
Montverde Academy, Fla. 84, Oak Hill Academy 66
North Stokes, N.C. 74, Patrick County 33
Northwood 70, Grundy 62
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 52, Franklin County 42
Paul VI Catholic High School 114, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 79
Potomac Falls 60, Freedom (W) 45
Potomac School 78, Forest Park 50
Radford 52, James River-Buchanan 32
Regents 72, Southwest Virginia Home School 38
Rock Ridge 43, Briar Woods 40
Rural Retreat 45, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 29
Smithfield 67, Franklin 46
South County 89, Lake Braddock 87
South Lakes 62, Washington-Lee 45
Stone Bridge 80, Woodgrove 46
Strasburg 50, Clarke County 46, 2OT
Tazewell 61, Marion 50
Thomas Dale 71, Matoaca 50
W.T. Woodson 48, Fairfax 31
West Springfield 74, James Robinson 65
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Eastern View 60, Courtland 33
Fort Chiswell 33, Grayson County 26
Gate City 45, John Battle 33
George Wythe-Richmond 58, Bland County 32
Highland-Warrenton 56, East Rockingham 24
Hurley 50, Northwood 45
Kettle Run 50, John Handley 22
Lake Braddock 46, South County 36
Lloyd Bird 38, Manchester 35
Lord Botetourt 55, Narrows 23
Madison County 64, Orange County 34
Patrick County 61, North Stokes, N.C. 24
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 61, Franklin County 25
Pulaski County 67, Salem 47, 2OT
Rural Retreat 45, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 29
South Lakes 80, Washington-Lee 24
Tabb 40, Poquoson 34
Woodgrove 61, Stone Bridge 54
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
York vs. New Kent, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
