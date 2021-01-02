CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips to help teens weather the pandemic | COVID-19 outbreaks at Northern Va. long-term care facilities | Latest coronavirus test results
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press

January 2, 2021, 9:05 PM

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 44, Gate City 42

J.I. Burton 69, Holston 62

John Battle 46, Central – Wise 32

John Champe 65, Rock Ridge 60, OT

Norfolk Collegiate 81, Veritas Collegiate Academy 74

Rye Cove 68, Hurley 39

TJ-Alexandria 42, George Marshall 40

Twin Springs 64, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 50

Twin Valley 74, Council 71, 5OT

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Alleghany vs. Craig County, ppd.

Bland County vs. Fort Chiswell, ppd.

Rockbridge County vs. Parry McCluer, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Central – Wise 57, John Battle 33

Forest Park 66, Patriot 63

Gate City 57, Abingdon 44

Honaker 61, Lebanon 37

J.I. Burton 48, Holston 29

John Champe 56, Rock Ridge 32

Rye Cove 42, Hurley 38

Twin Springs 39, Patrick Henry-Ashland 33

Twin Valley 55, Council 11

Union 49, Lee High 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Fort Chiswell vs. Bland County, ppd.

George Wythe-Wytheville vs. Galax, ppd.

Riverbend vs. Brooke Point, ppd. to Jan 2nd.

Rockbridge County vs. Parry McCluer, ccd.

TJ-Alexandria vs. George Marshall, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

