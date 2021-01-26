Reports: George Washington transfer Jameer Nelson Jr. commits to Delaware

Reports: GW transfer Jameer Nelson Jr. commits to Delaware originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington Son of famous NBA star,…

Son of famous NBA star, Jameer Nelson Jr. has chosen to take his collegiate talents to the University of Delaware for his final two, potentially three seasons, according to multiple reports.

The 6-foot-1 guard decided to transfer mid-season out of the Colonials program after the team’s first seven games of the 2020-21 season. He only played 10 minutes in his final game, scoring no points.

Much of the Blue Hens’ recent history in the transfer portal is the number of players they have lost in search for greener pastures. Consistently, though, Delaware remains in the middle tier of the CAA as head coach Martin Ingelsby finally hit his stride after his first two years.

If Nelson is able to immediately play next season, he figures to be a key figure for a team with two current seniors in the backcourt. The two leading guards, Ryan Allen and Kevin Anderson, could return due to the NCAA not having eligibility count this year. Either way, Nelson would at least bolster the position and provide an electric driving guard to the mix. He will have three years of eligibility remaining when he arrives in Newark.

Nelson was coming off a stellar freshman campaign in Foggy Bottom that led to high expectations. His per game averages were some of the best in the Atlantic 10 for newcomers with 10.4 points, 2.2 assists and 1.7 steals. As an electric scorer with some show-stopping dunks, quickly he became a fan-favorite. All of which made it quite shocking when he wasn’t named to the league’s all-rookie honors.

What was even more surprising was GW head coach Jamion Christian bringing in LSU transfer James Bishop to share the backcourt. Bishop being a ball-dominant guard contrasted with Nelson who typically split the playmaking duties.

Soon it was evident the two didn’t work well together on the floor. Eventually, Nelson announced his intent to transfer.

Nelson originally committed to play at Saint Joseph’s in Philadelphia where his dad made a name for himself. Upon the firing of longtime head coach Phil Martelli, he withdrew his commitment from the school. Delaware brings the young Nelson closer to his hometown of Haverford, Pa.